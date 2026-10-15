CBI Index 2026: St. Kitts and Nevis retains top spot, Dominica 2nd as Caribbean nations dominate rankings

St. Kitts and Nevis leads the 2026 Citizenship by Investment Index with 78 points, followed by Dominica with 75. Grenada, Saint Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda complete the top five.

St. Kitts and Nevis regained its top position in the 2026 Citizenship by Investment (CBI) index released in September 2026, whereas Dominica has earned second position in the index, indicating the prominence of Caribbean Citizenship by Investment programmes in the international investment migration industry.

The tenth-edition of CBI index, rewards St. Kitts and Nevis with a score of 78 out of 90 points, while Dominica achieved 75 points out of 90. This highlights their achievement through measures encompassing application protocols, due diligence, investment opportunities, family-related benefits and the certainty of acquiring citizenship in accordance with programme rules.

The index also highlights the Caribbean's broader prominence as Grenada earned 72 points, Saint Lucia 71 and Antigua and Barbuda 65. The 5 Caribbean nations secure the top 5 positions across the 14 jurisdictions evaluated.

The other nations which successfully gained rankings in the list are Nauru, Vanuatu, Malta, Türkiye, São Tomé and Príncipe, Egypt, Austria, Jordan and Cambodia. All 14 CBI programmes have continued to hold their 2025 rankings, whereas 11 programmes noted revisions in their overall scores. The results reveal that despite the stable positions of programmes in the report do not automatically indicate that programmes have delivered consistent performance.

St. Kitts and Nevis retain top position with multiple investment options

St. Kitts and Nevis has maintained its top score in the list with overall 78 points, backed by positive applicant screening process, programme stability and administrative procedures. The country has successfully earned a perfect score of 10 in due diligence, mandatory travel or residence, certainty of product and ease of processing, along with nine points in the citizenship process.

The due diligence evaluation monitors the security measures used to verify the identity of applicant, economic circumstances and origins of investment capital along with other initiatives taken to maintain integrity of the program. Therefore, St. Kitts and Nevis perfect score indicates the resilience of the programme’s structure in accordance with the index’s methodology.

The nation also earned nine points for citizenship timeline as the report mentioned the estimated citizenship processing time of around three to four months. Its investment routes and minimum investment requirements earned eight points, whereas freedom of movement scored seven.





This indicates that the performance is driven by a combination of administrative framework, applicant evaluation and programme stability contributed to the country’s ranking. The performance is significantly important as the citizenship-by-investment programme faces greater global attention over fiscal transparency and the effectiveness of screening mechanisms.

Dominica Maintains Second-Place Ranking on Strong Processing and Programme Certainty

Dominica has strengthened its second-place position in the ranking by adding 2 overall points, jumping to 75 points in 2026 from 73 points in 2025. The improvement in points has helped Dominica to attain second spot, while reducing the gap between the top ranked programme.

The index identifies the factors which strengthened and contributed in the improvement for Dominica are freedom of movement, family provisions and product stability. Domina earned perfect scores of 10 in ease of processing, mandatory travel or residence and certainty of product. It was also rewarded with 9 points for due diligence and citizenship timeline.

Dominica’s CBI programme provides two principal investment pathways for the potential investors. The first is the financial contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF), which facilitates development projects across the public and private sector across fields such as education, healthcare, tourism and agriculture and infrastructure. The contribution threshold for an individual applicant is US$200,000.

The second investment pathway consists of the requirement of investment at least US$200,000 in government-authorised real estate development. In accordance with the official programme regulations, the property generally needs to be held for three years following the citizenship approval or five years if the future property owner is also seeking citizenship through the programme.

Additional government fees apply under the real estate investment category, whereas further fees may apply to both routes. The EDF contribution cannot be refunded, while the real estate option consists of securing an interest in an approved development. These differences are significant when evaluating the alternatives.

Dominica’s combination of a development financial input and a qualifying real estate route provides applicants with an option between supporting a government development fund and securing an eligible real estate investment.

Global mobility and family-related factors

Global mobility is another element which assists in assessing citizenship programmes. The 2026 index, scores St. Kitts and Nevis with seven out of ten in freedom of movement, meanwhile Dominica also scored seven in the same segment. The evaluation examines visa-free or visa-on-arrival territories, access to leading global business centres and rights to residence in other jurisdictions.

These scores signify that mobility is one element of the programmes’ overall evaluation, instead of a guarantee of unrestricted travel. Visa regulations can change and travellers continue to be governed by the entry requirements of each destination.

Family provisions are also one of the elements of the index’s assessment. Applicants considering either jurisdiction should verify which relatives are eligible as dependents, what further contributions and fees are applicable and which documentation is required. The total investment requirement can differ considerably between an individual applicant and a family application.

Regional regulatory framework and international monitoring

The leading positions for the Caribbean jurisdictions are resulting from the strengthened regional cooperation and scrutiny. The five Eastern Caribbean nations providing CBI programmes – St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda, have signed an agreement in September 2025 to set up the framework for the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA), aimed at establishing a coordination, strengthening due diligence, enhancing transparency, maintaining public confidence in the industry and accountability among all the participating programmes.

Regional leadership driven by programme performance

St. Kitts and Nevis and Dominica are placed at the top of a 2026 CBI index, where the programme structure, application processing, due diligence and regulatory certainty all affect relative performance.

For future investors both nations provide established pathways to secure citizenship but their programmes are not equivalent as St. Kitts and Nevis offers multiple qualifying alternatives whereas Dominica provides an option between a development-fund contribution and approved real estate investment.

The recent rankings provide a foundation for further evaluation not a replacement for independent financial, legal and immigration advice. Applicants should consider verifying current programme regulations, calculate total applicable fees, evaluate property investments independently.



Eventually, the leading performance by the Caribbean’s in the 2026 Index indicates the region’s importance in the international citizenship-by-investment market. Retaining this position in the future depends on regulatory stability, robust applicant screening and the effectiveness of individual programmes to establish the sustainable value to both investors and their host nations.