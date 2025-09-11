2025-09-11 15:18:27
Israel-Qatar Tensions Escalate: Doha hosts emergency Arab-Islamic Summit after Israeli strike

Qatar will hold funeral prayers this afternoon for victims of the Israel-Doha attack, ahead of the summit starting Sunday in the capital.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Israel: Tensions between Israel and Qatar continue to simmer as Qataris set to host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit over Israel’s Doha attack to discuss Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Doha meanwhile Israel continues to state that it will not stop.

The summit is set to take place in the Qatari capital on Sunday and Monday. While Qatar’s Interior Ministry officials have said the nation is set to begin funeral prayers this afternoon for the lives lost in the Israel-Doha attack.

The funeral service for Qatari Lance-Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al-Dosari,  who was among those killed, will take place at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, followed by his burial at Mesaimeer Cemetery.

Pakistan's PM travels to Doha

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has also reportedly travelled to Doha to show its solidarity support to Qatar against Israel’s Doha attack , joining the likes of other officials from Kuwait, Jordan and the UAE who had also travelled to the country amid the simmering tensions of a response from Qatar.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has stated that Sharif is set to meet Qatar’s emir and “convey Islamabad’s sympathies and support for the Gulf state.

Among those expected to arrive in Qatar later today is also the Saudi crown prince.

Israel, still unfazed by the international condemnation from not only the Middle East but from Western Allies as well, has continued to threaten Hamas and told Qatar to bring them out.

Israel's PM warns Doha

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned Doha that they will try to kill Hamas leaders in Qatar again if they do not expel the group’s officials, which resulted in a strong response from Doha.

Netanyahu said on Wednesday that countries should “applaud” Israel for its bombing and killing spree across the Middle East, warning other countries who still harbor terrorists to expel them or bring them to justice because if they don’t, he will.

Qatar is a “trusted and impartial” mediator : PM Sheikh Mohammed

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Than, is urging to bring Israel’s leader to justice in connection to the September 9 attack on Doha. He said that Qatar will continue to play its role as a “trusted and impartial” mediator in the region and beyond, despite threatening statements made by Netanyahu.

Israel in Gaza

Meanwhile, still unfazed Israel has continued its  bombardment campaign in Gaza with no sign of stopping with at least 64,718 killed since the attack began with 23 people being killed today as Israel’s  invasion continues to expand .

The Health Ministry in Gaza has confirmed the recent rise in the death toll in a report with over the last 24-hours bodies of 72 people have been brought to hospitals in Gaza. while another 356 people were wounded.

The death toll from Israeli attacks has now risen to 64,718, with 163,859 others injured since the beginning of the war.

Three homes in the heart of the Shati refugee camp have been bombed in the past one hour. It was a very populated area due to the many displaced families moving there to live.

People in the area, including those sheltering in tents near the bombed site, are once again looking for shelter to live.

This is a developing story as Israel continues with its advancements of securing Gaza, and Qatar yet to respond to the attack as Israel’s Prime Minister has showcased that he is not fazed with what Qatar will do and he will keep pursuing to expel Hamas and its leadership from the face of the earth.

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

