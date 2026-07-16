Anguilla Summer Festival continues with Pageants, Calypso and Cultural Events until August 9

The festival features pageants, calypso competitions, live entertainment, boat races and family activities, with tickets now available for major events scheduled through August 9.

Anguilla: The Anguilla Summer Festival will continue over the coming weeks, as it will feature pageants, calypso competitions, live music, and cultural events. The festival, which runs until August 9, 2026, is one of the largest cultural celebrations.

The festival is organized by Anguilla Tourist Board, in collaboration with the Anguilla Summer festival and Anguilla Air & Sea Ports Authority. It also includes boat races, parades, stage shows, fetes, and family-friendly entertainment.

Whether you're arriving by air or sea, you'll be greeted with authentic Anguillian hospitality, local music, and the vibrant spirit that makes our island unforgettable, shared Anguilla Tourist Board via an official Facebook post.

The post further read, “We look forward to welcoming everyone arriving on our shores and kicking off your Summer Festival experience the Anguillian way!”

Tickets are available for the festival’s upcoming events. Price varies per event, with adult tickets ranging between US$12 to US$40 and children’s tickets ranging from US$8 to US$25.

Individuals can buy their tickets online or at the ticket booth at the Lansdowne Bowl Cultural Centre. Organizers are encouraging people to book in advance to avoid long lines.

Upcoming Events

July 19 – Senior Calypso Semi-Finals

Adults: US$15

Children: US$8

July 26 – Miss Anguilla Pageant Part I

Adults: US$20

Children: US$12

July 30 – Junior Calypso Monarch & Junior Soca Monarch

Adults: US$15

Children: US$8

August 1 – Band Clash / Band-O-Rama

Adults: US$20

Children: US$12

August 2 – Prince & Princess Show

Adults: US$15

Children: US$8

August 4 – Miss Talented Teen Pageant

Adults: US$20

Children: US$12

August 5 – Miss Anguilla Pageant Part II

Adults: US$40

Children: US$25

August 6 – Senior Calypso Monarch

Adults: US$20

Children: US$12

August 8 – Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch

Adults: US$20

Children: US$12