2026-07-16 14:29:27
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Anguilla Summer Festival continues with Pageants, Calypso and Cultural Events until August 9

The festival features pageants, calypso competitions, live entertainment, boat races and family activities, with tickets now available for major events scheduled through August 9.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Anguilla: The Anguilla Summer Festival will continue over the coming weeks, as it will feature pageants, calypso competitions, live music, and cultural events. The festival, which runs until August 9, 2026, is one of the largest cultural celebrations.

The festival is organized by Anguilla Tourist Board, in collaboration with the Anguilla Summer festival and Anguilla Air & Sea Ports Authority. It also includes boat races, parades, stage shows, fetes, and family-friendly entertainment.

Whether you're arriving by air or sea, you'll be greeted with authentic Anguillian hospitality, local music, and the vibrant spirit that makes our island unforgettable, shared Anguilla Tourist Board via an official Facebook post.

The post further read, “We look forward to welcoming everyone arriving on our shores and kicking off your Summer Festival experience the Anguillian way!

Tickets are available for the festival’s upcoming events. Price varies per event, with adult tickets ranging between US$12 to US$40 and children’s tickets ranging from US$8 to US$25.

Individuals can buy their tickets online or at the ticket booth at the Lansdowne Bowl Cultural Centre. Organizers are encouraging people to book in advance to avoid long lines.

Upcoming Events

July 19 – Senior Calypso Semi-Finals

Adults: US$15

Children: US$8

July 26 – Miss Anguilla Pageant Part I

Adults: US$20

Children: US$12

July 30 – Junior Calypso Monarch & Junior Soca Monarch

Adults: US$15

Children: US$8

August 1 – Band Clash / Band-O-Rama

Adults: US$20

Children: US$12

August 2 – Prince & Princess Show

Adults: US$15

Children: US$8

August 4 – Miss Talented Teen Pageant

Adults: US$20

Children: US$12

August 5 – Miss Anguilla Pageant Part II

Adults: US$40

Children: US$25

August 6 – Senior Calypso Monarch

Adults: US$20

Children: US$12

August 8 – Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch

Adults: US$20

Children: US$12

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

US supports opening of regional Zika project HQ in Barbados

2026-07-16 11:47:25

Asot Michael.
Uncategorised

Scandal-hit Antigua minister Asot Michael resigns

2026-07-16 11:47:25

Uncategorised

PM Skerrit wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from COVID-19

2026-07-16 11:47:25

Two additional vaccine centres announced and 15,531 fully vaccinated in Antigua and Barbuda
Uncategorised

Two additional vaccine centres announced and 15,531 fully vaccinated in A...

2026-07-16 11:47:25

Grenada's 2022 budget to announce this Friday
Uncategorised

Grenada's 2022 budget to announce this Friday

2026-07-16 11:47:25

Dominica: Geothermal power plant to diversify country's energy matrix
Uncategorised

Dominica: Geothermal power plant to diversify country's energy matrix

2026-07-16 11:47:25

Partial lockdown for 3 weeks in Guadeloupe to start from Today
Uncategorised

Partial lockdown for 3 weeks in Guadeloupe to start from Today

2026-07-16 11:47:25

Uncategorised

San Juan triple murder: officers arrest murder suspect, MP condemns incid...

2026-07-16 11:47:25