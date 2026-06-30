4.6 aftershock hits Venezuela creating another panic situation among residents

The latest aftershock forced rescue teams to briefly suspend operations at one collapsed apartment building as thousands of displaced residents remained on edge, fearing more tremors and further building collapses.

Venezuela: A strong aftershock measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit northern Venezuela on Monday, June 29, five days after two devastating earthquakes. The tremors were felt across Caracas and La Guaira, with Colombia's geological survey recording it at a magnitude of 5.1.

The tremor came as rescue teams continued searching collapsed buildings for survivors and recovering victims from the disaster zone.

As per the official statements, leader of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, confirmed no immediate new damage, but the residents panicked despite his reassurance.

The aftershock has affected residents of hard-hit areas like Altamira and San Bernardino by forcing them on the streets from makeshift shelters as the people are scared of further collapses so they are now sleeping outside apartment buildings or in tents along the sidewalks.

The tremor has temporarily halted the search operations at the collapsed Rita apartment building in San Bernardino, considering the safety precautions.

The United Nations has reportedly prepared up to 10,000 body bags, as they allege that the death toll could rise. The UN coordinator of Venezuela, Gianluca Rampolla del Tindaro reported that they are looking at a number higher than the recorded figure of 1719.

The UN coordinator also praised the international efforts with over 2,000 rescuers from 27 countries and more than 160 search dogs deployed to assist in rescue operations.

The US military has been significantly supporting the nation as it has repaired one of Venezuela’s main ports, La Guaira, to facilitate delivery of supplies and equipment.

According to the official US military statements, the USS Fort Lauderdale is now using the port to deliver critically needed aid. Hundreds of displaced families have reportedly taken refuge in Parque del Este, 200-acre park in east Caracas.

Furthermore, Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado has announced her plans to return to the country and highlighted the need for unity during this difficult time of crisis.

The earthquake has displaced hundreds of families, left tens of thousands missing and millions of people without basic necessities like sanitation and clean water.

Looting incidents have also been reported in La Guaira as residents are expressing their growing frustration over access to earthquake zones, with reports that some citizens and volunteers were prevented from entering damaged areas despite trying to help with rescue operations.

The Venezuelan Rescue teams and teams from other countries have continued searching through collapsed structures, with international crews joining local responders in efforts to locate survivors.

The aftershock has raised further concerns among the residents.