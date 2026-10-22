Discover Airlines to Launch Frankfurt–Belize Flights in December 2027

The seasonal service will operate twice weekly through mid-April 2028, giving travellers from Germany and other European markets new connections to Belize during the winter travel season.

Belize: Belize will receive a new direct air link to Europe by December 2027, with Discover Airlines beginning its seasonal flight from Frankfurt, Germany to Belize City.

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) announced that the flights are set to operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, through mid-April 2028. The service will be starting from December 16, 2027.

The seasonal flights will cover Belize’s dry season and the European winter travel period.

The Lufthansa Group’s leisure airline, Discover Airlines, noted that it will be the first European airline to serve Belize. The flight tickets go on sale from mid-December 2026.

Anthony Mahler, the Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations, mentioned that the route supports Belize’s goal to expand its international air connectivity.

The introduction of this new service is of strategic importance to Belize’s tourism industry as we continue to diversify our source markets and expand international air connectivity, Mahler announced.

He further noted that the key priority is to strengthen Belize’s presence in Europe as the new connection opens new opportunities to attract more visitors from Germany and the wider region to experience the best of Belize.

Prime Minister John Briceño welcomed the announcement, noting that the previous governments have worked toward getting a direct European link for a long time and appreciated Mahler, and the BTB and said he hopes the new service will help increase the visitor numbers.

BTB noted that the route will help create a new gateway for travellers from Germany and connect Belize with wider European markets.

The Frankfurt hub is also expected to open same-day connections for travellers from cities like London, Paris and Amsterdam.

The BTB further noted that it will work along with Discover Airlines and local tourism partners to raise Belize’s profile in Europe and increase visitation from the region.

Currently, the United States is Belize’s largest source market by a wide margin, recording about 69% of overnight arrivals.