Belize: Two men arrested in Corozal with over 11 kilograms of cocaine

During the operation, officers discovered ten parcels of cocaine, weighing approximately 11.4 kilograms, in a Nissan Rogue parked at the residence of the two men.

Belize: The targeted operation conducted by the officers resulted in the discovery of a large quantity of cocaine and arrest of two men from Corozal Town, on Monday, February 9. Both the accused were charged with unlawful possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply to Another.

According to reports, the operation took place on Monday, at around 8:00 a.m, where the officers from the special operations team executed a search warrant at a residence located in Corozal. Upon arrival the officers discovered two men in the residence identified as 37-year-old Camille Bodden and 48-year-old Terrence Lopez.

During the operation, the officers asked the men to open the Nissan Rogue parked at the entrance of their residence, where they noticed that Bodden was the owner of the car and had possession of its keys.

The officials then started searching the car where they discovered a total of ten parcels of cocaine, weighing approximately 11.4 kilograms, or 25 pounds. After that officers checked their residence also but did not recover anything else.

Following which the officers immediately arrested both the men and took them to police station where they both were interrogated and were later charged for having the illegal possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply to Another.

Additionally, they both were presented before the court of justice on Tuesday, February 10, where they both pleaded not guilty to the offence and demanded bail. However, the justice denied their bail and ordered them to stay in remand in Belize Central Prison until their next hearing scheduled on May 12, 2026.

Authorities noted the case of illegal possession of drugs, firearms, weapons are increasing rapidly in Belize nowadays, and issued a warning to the communities in the nation that “the punishment will be higher and stricter if anyone found with anything illegal or unlawful.”