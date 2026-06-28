Belize: 5-year-old boy hospitalised after being struck by his father's vehicle

The child was rushed to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after the incident in Maskall Village and remains in stable condition as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Belize: A 5-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle driven by his father in Maskall Village on Friday morning, June 26, 2026.

The Belize police said that the incident took place at around 11:15 am. According to preliminary reports, the father was leaving his home when he struck the child in front of the vehicle. He said that he did not see the boy and accidentally hit him.

The child was immediately taken to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Doctors said that the child is in stable condition and is currently being kept under observation.

Police are investigating the incident to understand the circumstances that led to the incident which could have turned fatal.

Reports of children who have been hit by cars in residential areas often remind drivers to be careful at all times, especially when leaving their home or driveway. Young kids can move quickly and may enter a driver’s blind spot without being noticed.

This case has also gained great public sympathy with people feeling happy to learn that the child is safe and under the treatment of medical professionals. People have also turned to social media to pray for the 5-year-old boy hoping he gets well soon.

One individual said, "Accident happen out of the blue which no one saw coming. I am with the child and his family in prayer.” Another person stated, “Blessed God I pray mercy for the child and thank god it wasn’t worse…Hope he recovers quickly and get’s back to his family soon.”