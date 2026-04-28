Belize: 24-year-old public servant shot near Hattieville, rushed to hospital

Police said the circumstances remain unclear as no gunshot sounds, witnesses or shell casings were found at the scene.

Belize: A 24-year-old woman from Belize City was shot on Sunday evening, April 26, near Samuel’s Farm just outside Hattieville. Police said that they were alerted around 5:30 pm after they received a report that the victim had been shot and was being transported to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment.

According to the information from police officials, a team from the Hattieville Police Station stopped a black Mazda SUV at Mile 17 on the George Price Highway and found the injured woman inside the car. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman was opening a gate at Samuel’s Farm when she was shot in the right side of her buttocks. The victim told the police that she saw no other person in the area during the time of the incident. No sound of the gunshot was also heard.

Upon visiting the crime scene, the police did not find any spent shells. They were unable to locate the exact location of the shooting. People, who were in the area at that time, also told the police that they did not hear any gunshot sounds. They also said that they were unaware of the incident.

The investigation is still active, as the police are looking for CCTV footage and any evidence that may help find the suspect.

Locals are also shocked after hearing about the incident. One of them said, “Wat a mystery. Something ain't adding up,” while another said, “very professional work, must have used gun silencer or something.”