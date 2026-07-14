Belize: 15-year-old reports alleged child sexual abuse after eight years

A 15-year-old girl reported to police that she was sexually abused by a male relative when she was eight years old.

Belize: A 15-year-old girl recently visited the Orange Walk Police Station, accompanied by a social worker, and reported that she was sexually abused as a child, prompting an investigation into the historical matter.

The Belize Police Department reported that the teen girl made the report at the Orange Walk Police Station that she was abused as a young child and reported that the abuse occurred back when she was 8-years-old in 2018.

She mentioned that the incident took place at a family residence and reportedly accused a male relative of committing the abuse, which only ended when the man fled upon hearing another family member return to the residence.

As per the official reports, the Police in Orange Walk recorded the statements from the complainant and a relative. A thorough medical examination was also carried out following the reports.

The matter reportedly remains under investigation, and police have identified a man they are looking forward to speaking with in connection with the report. Furthermore, no charges have yet been laid at this stage.

The identities of the complainant and those connected to her are not being published in order to maintain the standard practices protecting minors and victims of sexual offences.

Her decision to come forward with the support of a social worker, years after the fact, takes tremendous courage for a survivor. Anyone who has experienced or survived sexual abuse, no matter how long ago, are always encouraged to make a report to police or to reach out to the Department of Human Services or a trusted support organization. Help is available, and it is never too late to be heard as no one has to face it alone.

As the news regarding the report is surfacing over the internet people are actively sharing their opinions and support for the young children who face such brutality.

“I pray that the good Lord break all the silence and let any and every teen going through dis come out and speak we are here for u so sad to hear dis I went through the same and still didn't get justice but I was taken away from where I was getting hurt from I wish I could help know the pain u wen through,” a user commented.