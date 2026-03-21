Barbados to begin flyover construction this year, PM Mottley targets 18-month completion 

Mottley stated that increasing time spent in traffic is reducing effective use of time and impacting economic performance, prompting the resumption of overpass construction.

Barbados: In a significant development, Prime Minister Mia Mottley has announced that the construction of long-promised flyovers will begin this year with work to be completed within the next 18 months. She made the announcement while speaking during Parliament session on Wednesday and said that the project formed part of an aggressive push in order to tackle traffic congestion while strengthening national productivity.

Mottley described the traffic as a direct drag on economic performance and noted that if they are spending more and more time on the roads then it means that they are taking away from the diligent and effective use of the time. She noted that this is why the overpasses will restart as soon as possible.

The Barbadian leader said that she expects construction to begin this year and emphasised that within 18 months the island nation will have the overpasses that it should have had 20 years ago.

The announcement builds on plans as outlined by Finance Minister Ryan Straughn who on Monday disclosed that the government planned to revisit flyover as part of a wider traffic management strategy.

Analysts have increasingly questioned whether the government can realistically execute the ambitious projects outlined in the Budget, including the flyovers because of the current challenges in the global economy. However, PM Mottley signalled that the road network overhaul will be going beyond overpasses.

It was stated that the same considerations apply to the widening of Highway 2 while it was also acknowledged that the issues from Graeme Hall up to Newton will need to be addressed whether through road widening or the construction of another overpass. Particular attention was drawn to congestion challenges near the Kooyman junction in Kendal Hill.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the everyday frustrations being faced by motorists while navigating the roads of the island. A broader, multi-layered approach to transportation was also outlined by her including the expansion of park-and-ride systems aimed at reducing the number of vehicles entering Bridgetown.

With this development in consideration now, the island nation is set for major transformative and will become one of the most modern countries in the world.