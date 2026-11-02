Barbados: Queen Elizabeth hospital under pressure as nurses association sounds alarm over staffing shortage

The association is appealing for nurses with emergency or critical care experience as the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department continues to face high demand.

Barbados: The Barbados Nurses Association (BNA) is appealing to nurses with critical care or emergency nursing experience to give their assistance to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

Through a public notice, the association asked interested members to get in touch with the Director of Nursing Services on 256-7208.

The notice said their skills and experience could make a real difference to patients and colleagues.

The department has been under intense pressure recently. The QEH advised the public that the high demand would continue for another week, with a significant increase in trauma related emergencies.

Patients with non life threatening issues had to wait a bit longer, while the critical cases were prioritised at the hospital, in mid October 2026.

As per the reports, the hospital has been under immense pressure due to a spike in respiratory illness.

The A&E nurses became tense earlier this week. They went on a strike but returned to work on October 27, after the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) stepped in at the request of the nurses.

Talks with the management resulted in agreements to deploy more nurses to the department and tackle shortages of equipment and supplies, said NUPW General Secretary Richard Green.

QEH Chief Executive Officer Neil Clark met with A&E nurses on October 28, 2026 to assure them that there would be action taken to address issues regarding staff, resources and conditions such as pay. The discussions were said to be transparent and positive.

A male nurse was allegedly attacked by a patient within the department at approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 28, 2026. The hospital has stated that they are increasing monitoring and improving security within the wards.

The BNA reiterated that they would like to see harsher punishments for attacks on health care workers. An official response to a policy brief that was sent to the Ministry of Health is still pending.

The QEH has previously advised people with non-emergency issues to visit the 24-hour clinic at the Winston Scott Polyclinic or see a private doctor to reduce pressure on the department.