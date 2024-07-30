Barbados Govt releases road works schedule to minimize public inconvenience

To lower the inconvenience to general public, the Barbados Government has released a comprehensive schedule of road works that is due to take place around the island.

The Ministry of Transport and Works shared a schedule for this week (July 29 to August 2, 2024). The details have stated that the road marking and signage installation will be done from Monday to Wednesday from 3:00 pm to 11 pm.

Under this, there will be an installation of reflective studs along Highway 6 from St. Patrick’s Roundabout, to the Henry Ford Roundabout, Christ Church.

Further, the road constructions outlined by the Ministry are -

Kerb preparation & Excavation at Animal Flower Cave Road

Retaining wall and pipeline excavation at Babylon Road, St. Andrew

Building of box drain at Chance Hill, St. Lucy

Retaining wall and Masonry works at Coggins Hill, St. Andrew

Road Preparations at Cherry Tree Hill, St. Andrew

Excavation and Kerb preparation at Franklyn Douglin Road

Paving for roller compacted concrete (RCC) at the Gibbons Terrace, Christ Church

Box Drains, Road rehabilitation at Glenburnie at St. John

Milling and Paving at Highway F, Bath, St. Lucy

Preparation for Paving at Jordan Road, St. Andrew

Road works at King’s Street, St. Andrew

The road work construction schedule released for this week is not just limited to this, as several other works as well are highlighted. Laynes Bridge has been closed for repairs to retain the structure and other works to be carried forward are as follows-

Accommodation works at Millionaire Road, St. Peter

Masonry work and backfilling of BWA pipeline at Reece Road, St. Thomas

Accommodation works, phase 2 at Rock Dundo, St. James

Excavation to commence at Sweet Home Road, St. Peters

Rain and Drainage construction at White Hill, St. Andrew

Moreover, at the St. Peter, Farm Bridge remains close until further notice. And with this, the access to the Ronald Mapp Highway from Speights town is through War leigh road.

Further, at St. Michael, long gap- footpath construction is to be followed which then will be followed by pouring of concrete in the Water Hall Land. Several other works will also be carried at St. Lucy, St. John, St. James, St. George, St. Thomas, St. Joseph, St. Philip.

Infrastructural development provides significant support in the country’s integration with the global markets as the infrastructural services direct towards an increase in corporate productivity.

It directly contributes towards the economic development of any nation. And Mia Amor Mottley led administration is taking significant steps towards Barbados’ sustainable and inclusive growth.

For providing better amenities to the people of the nation, the Ministry of Transport and Works every week shares the schedule to fix the issues affecting the people of the nation.