Barbados: Repair works commences at Hastings Christ Church

Barbados: The Government of Barbados have announced the commencement of repair works for the sections of the Richard Haynes Boardwalk at the Hastings Christ Church.

The authorities have highlighted that the repair works starts today on July 22, 2024 (Monday). And, is expected to be completed by August 2, 2024 (Friday). These areas being repaired are to provide people with better facilities.

After this, the Boardwalk will be made accessible to the users. Persons are however advised to exercise caution in the area under the construction. The infrastructural development in the country.

Few months back in February, just a month after the Ministry of Transport and Works of Barbados launched the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme, 12 roads, covering the total distance of 8.8 km have been resurfaced.

Other nine roads, Brighton to Constant, St. George, Franklin Douglin Road, St. Andrew as well were constructed. This was a $30 million initiative which was announced by the Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley to have formed a critical part of the Ministry with the maintenance plan to provide support in extending the longevity of roads.

This project was aimed at focusing on the roads with deteriorated surfaces where utility services have already been installed. And, do not require significant upgrades and the roads that do not need reconstructions and drainage works.

For this, C.O. Williams Construction Limited and Infra Construction Inc. were contracted to carry out the work which is being done in the double shifts. Under this, not only the roads were stretched, C.O Williams Construction Limited also completed-

Archers Lane, St. Peter

Arthur Seat, St. Thomas

Chapel Street, Speightstown, St. Peter

Bovell Road, Speightstown, St. Peter

Goddings Alley, Speightstown, St. Peter

Mango Lane, Speightstown, St. Peter

Such the works done and are being done in country speaks of the authority’s dedication and commitment for the development.