Friday, 9th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Barbados: Repair works commences at Hastings Christ Church

The authorities have highlighted that the repair works starts today on July 22, 2024 (Monday). And, is expected to be completed by August 2, 2024 (Friday).

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Barbados: The Government of Barbados have announced the commencement of repair works for the sections of the Richard Haynes Boardwalk at the Hastings Christ Church. 

The authorities have highlighted that the repair works starts today on July 22, 2024 (Monday). And, is expected to be completed by August 2, 2024 (Friday). These areas being repaired are to provide people with better facilities.

After this, the Boardwalk will be made accessible to the users. Persons are however advised to exercise caution in the area under the construction. The infrastructural development in the country.

Few months back in February, just a month after the Ministry of Transport and Works of Barbados launched the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme, 12 roads, covering the total distance of 8.8 km have been resurfaced.

Other nine roads, Brighton to Constant, St. George, Franklin Douglin Road, St. Andrew as well were constructed. This was a $30 million initiative which was announced by the Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley to have formed a critical part of the Ministry with the maintenance plan to provide support in extending the longevity of roads.

This project was aimed at focusing on the roads with deteriorated surfaces where utility services have already been installed. And, do not require significant upgrades and the roads that do not need reconstructions and drainage works.

For this, C.O. Williams Construction Limited and Infra Construction Inc. were contracted to carry out the work which is being done in the double shifts. Under this, not only the roads were stretched, C.O Williams Construction Limited also completed-

  • Archers Lane, St. Peter
  • Arthur Seat, St. Thomas
  • Chapel Street, Speightstown, St. Peter
  • Bovell Road, Speightstown, St. Peter
  • Goddings Alley, Speightstown, St. Peter
  • Mango Lane, Speightstown, St. Peter

Such the works done and are being done in country speaks of the authority’s dedication and commitment for the development. 

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Commonwealth Games 2022: Barbados women's cricket team defeats Pakistan in first match by 15 runs
Uncategorised

Commonwealth Games 2022: Barbados women's cricket team defeats Pakistan i...

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Uncategorised

Barbados government to listen BAMP's recommendations on COVID protocols

Monday, 22nd July 2024

CPL 2022: Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs to lock horns in final match
Uncategorised

CPL 2022: Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs to lock horns in final ma...

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Uncategorised

"Reset of Global Economic Development Model is urgently needed," says Bar...

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Barbados expects major boost from upcoming Cayman Airways flight (PC - Facebook account of Cayman Airways)
Uncategorised

Barbados expects major boost from upcoming Cayman Airways flight

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Barbados promotes Tourism offerings in Guadeloupe
Uncategorised

Barbados promotes Tourism offerings in Guadeloupe

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Rohan Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, visits Barbados for FiX24
Uncategorised

Rohan Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, visits Barbados for FiX24

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Barbados was my favourite of all Caribbean nations: L'Escape Travel by Courtney (PC - Facebook account of L'Escape Travel by Courtney)
Uncategorised

Barbados was my favourite of all Caribbean nations: L'Escape Travel by Co...

Monday, 22nd July 2024