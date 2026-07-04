2026-07-04 13:33:48
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Bahamas: One hospitalized after early morning house fire

Firefighters rescued an unconscious man from the burning house after responding to the blaze early Friday.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Bahamas: A massive fire destroyed a two-storey home on Palmetto Ave near Blue Hill Road early Friday morning, which left one man hospitalized.

Emergency teams responded to the scene shortly after 6:30 am after receiving reports of a house engulfed in fire. Upon arrival, they found the building fully destroyed while the fire was still burning.

Fire crews rescued a non-responsive adult male from within the burning home. Medical personnel teams treated him at the scene before taking him to a hospital near the affected area.

According to the preliminary reports, the man suffered from 2nd degree burns to his arms and also inhaled some smoke. He remains under medical observation as the effects of the smoke may appear, including airway swelling, lung damage, or poisoning depending on the amount inhaled by him.

Fire fighters were able to control and extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigators are working to examine the scene to find the events that led to the fire.

Many Bahamians have taken to social media to share their prayers for the man’s quick recovery. One local said, “Hope he gets well soon and be with his family, who knows how the fire started and was it an accident or intention. Police should investigate the case quickly and find the person responsible if the fire was intentional.”

Another person stated, “I hope this ain’t another woman angry at her man, just waiting for the investigation to end before judging the situation. May god help the victim recover fast as well.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Keith Mitchell.
Uncategorised

Clean sweep! Grenada PM predicts repeat of 'greedy' victory

2026-07-04 12:12:23

Uncategorised

Gov't could move to legalise small portions of marijuana in Dominica

2026-07-04 12:12:23

Technicians programme traffic lights in Basseterre.
Uncategorised

St Kitts traffic lights successfully tested

2026-07-04 12:12:23

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry
Uncategorised

Haiti: Prime Minister Ariel Henry survives assassination attempt

2026-07-04 12:12:23

Balliceaux island
Uncategorised

St Vincent making all efforts to buy private island of Balliceaux

2026-07-04 12:12:23

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis upgrades Quarry with Primary Crusher to boost raw mate...

2026-07-04 12:12:23

Belize

Belizean woman found dead on US hospital roof, police rules foul play

2026-07-04 12:12:23

Belize

Belize: Husband dead, wife critical after Bella Vista home invasion 

2026-07-04 12:12:23