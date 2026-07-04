Bahamas: One hospitalized after early morning house fire

Firefighters rescued an unconscious man from the burning house after responding to the blaze early Friday.

Bahamas: A massive fire destroyed a two-storey home on Palmetto Ave near Blue Hill Road early Friday morning, which left one man hospitalized.

Emergency teams responded to the scene shortly after 6:30 am after receiving reports of a house engulfed in fire. Upon arrival, they found the building fully destroyed while the fire was still burning.

Fire crews rescued a non-responsive adult male from within the burning home. Medical personnel teams treated him at the scene before taking him to a hospital near the affected area.

According to the preliminary reports, the man suffered from 2nd degree burns to his arms and also inhaled some smoke. He remains under medical observation as the effects of the smoke may appear, including airway swelling, lung damage, or poisoning depending on the amount inhaled by him.

Fire fighters were able to control and extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigators are working to examine the scene to find the events that led to the fire.

Many Bahamians have taken to social media to share their prayers for the man’s quick recovery. One local said, “Hope he gets well soon and be with his family, who knows how the fire started and was it an accident or intention. Police should investigate the case quickly and find the person responsible if the fire was intentional.”

Another person stated, “I hope this ain’t another woman angry at her man, just waiting for the investigation to end before judging the situation. May god help the victim recover fast as well.”