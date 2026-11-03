King Charles expresses ‘horror’ and ‘profound personal sorrow’ over slave trade at CHOGM 2026

The King addressed the lasting impact of the transatlantic slave trade as Commonwealth leaders gathered in Antigua and Barbuda to discuss cooperation, investment and shared challenges.

Antigua and Barbuda: The 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) was formally opened on Tuesday, November 3, at the National Performing Arts Centre in St. John’s, following the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at 10 a.m. to a ceremonial welcome.

The visit marks the first time that the Head of the Commonwealth has visited Antigua and Barbuda, and delegates stood as Their Majesties walked in and the ceremony began with the national anthem of Antigua and Barbuda.

It was followed by an opening prayer from the Right Reverend Ernest Fleming, Bishop of the Diocese of the Northeast Caribbean and Aruba.

Security was high throughout the capital. A ‘red zone’ was put in place and vehicle traffic was restricted. Some streets such as High Street were also restricted for pedestrians.

Foreign Affairs Minister E.P. Chet Greene welcomed delegates from the Commonwealth’s 56 member nations, noting the meeting’s theme, “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth,”

He stressed that it speaks to turning shared values into practical cooperation that improves people’s lives.

“This meeting is taking place under the theme Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for Prosperous Commonwealth, and it speaks to the task before us to turn our shared values and ambitions into practical cooperation that improves people's lives across our Commonwealth,” he noted.

He thanked Samoa, the outgoing Chair-in-Office, which was represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o, and paid tribute to more than 600 volunteers who have worked on the event.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, while addressing at the opening ceremony, said the meeting has already been proven consequential as the partnerships have been established and substantial funds have been pledged.

He noted that the Commonwealth Nature Initiative has raised more than US$200 million so far. He added that an eye health forum has raised in excess of US$1.3 billion.

“The Commonwealth Nature Initiative has raised over $200 million so far. But it doesn't stop there. We also hosted an eye health forum, and that forum raised in excess of $1.3 billion USD.”

Browne noted that Antigua and Barbuda’s hosting reflects a principle that countries whose futures are shaped by international decisions must have a meaningful voice in making them.

He mentioned that there is still inequity in terms of power globally, national interests are becoming more competitive and the basis of international cooperation is being tested. Countries are experiencing conflict, supply chain issues, debt and climate change as the pressures felt acutely in small states.

“We gather at a time when global power remains unequal, national interests increasingly compete, and the foundations of international cooperation are under strain. From these Caribbean shores, we understand how decisions taken far beyond our borders can profoundly affect our people,” Browne said.

King Charles III acknowledged the ongoing effect the transatlantic slave trade has had on Commonwealth nations and described that the lessons of history as one that fills him with horror and the most profound personal sorrow.

“The transatlantic trade in enslaved persons still casts a shadow over these islands and other members of our Commonwealth. As I have said before, that shameful chapter of history is one that fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow,” King said.

He noted that while the actions of previous generations could not be changed, their consequences could not be ignored, stressing that the lessons of history should guide efforts to address present-day inequalities.

“We cannot change the actions of those who came before us. We can, however, learn from the past.”

The King spoke about improving partnerships to tackle global issues, including green energy, climate resilient infrastructure, sustainable farming, trade and digital services.

He noted that the Commonwealth's shared legal traditions, institutions and longstanding networks provide a significant advantage for trade. He added that doing business across the Commonwealth is 21% cheaper, according to the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

“The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council reminds us that it is 21% cheaper to do business across the Commonwealth,” King noted.

Shirley Botchwey, Commonwealth Secretary-General, spoke about the need to take a new approach to how we work together, and concentrate on providing real outcomes for member states.

She revealed that the member countries had submitted bankable projects valued at US$52 billion, with the summit providing an opportunity to connect governments directly with potential investors.

Botchwey also highlighted efforts to mobilise private investment for renewable energy, distance education and climate resilience, stressing that the Commonwealth must respond to the needs of its 2.7 billion people.

Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioʻo, outgoing Chair-in-Office and Deputy Prime Minister of Samoa, spoke about how they have worked hard over the last two years as Chair and have made great progress with climate change, ocean conservation, empowering the youth and supporting vulnerable states.

She officially passed on the chairmanship to Antigua and Barbuda and presented them with a traditional piece of clothing from Samoa.

The opening ceremony finished with a display from young people from Antigua and Barbuda showing their history, culture and identity through music, dance and theatre.