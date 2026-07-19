JetBlue to suspend Antigua and Barbuda Service from November 2026

JetBlue will end its Antigua and Barbuda service by November 2026 as part of a network restructuring, with affected passengers to be offered rebooking options where available or full refunds.

Antigua and Barbuda: US-based JetBlue Airways will cease all its flights to Antigua and Barbuda by November 2026 as the airline restructures its route network.

The airline is expected to operate its last flight between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and V.C. Bird International Airport on October 31, 2026. Antigua will no longer be a part of JetBlue’s destination map following the next day.

JetBlue is planning to expand its service through its hub in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They have been making changes to improve its financial performance and operate more flights in markets where high travel demand is expected.

JetBlue has announced plans to grow to 150 daily flights in Fort Lauderdale. To enable our expansion there, we are ending service on several underperforming routes in other parts of our network, freeing up aircraft availability for our new Fort Lauderdale flights, said the airline.

The air carrier has not released any separate public notice about ending its Antigua service. However, flights to the destination are no longer available for booking after the end of October, confirming the route’s closure.

JetBlue introduced service to Antigua in 2015, giving travelers a direct option between the island and New York. Over the years, the route proved popular with both tourists and members of the Antiguan and Barbudan community based in the United States.

Passengers, who already booked their tickets after October 31, are expected to receive information from the airline about their options. These may include refunds or changes to their travel plans.

Customers affected by these changes will be contacted directly and offered available re-accommodation options where possible or a full refund to their original form of payment, explained the US-based air carrier.

JetBlue’s departure will leave fewer choices for travelers flying between Antigua and the United States. While other carriers still serve this route, it is unknown if any airline plans to increase their flight services or introduce new services after JetBlue stops its services.

The change is part of a wider review of JetBlue’s network, as it aims to improve operations and focus on routes that better support the airline’s long term business goals.