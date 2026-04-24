Cayman Islands to host inaugural Heritage Month this May

Heritage Month in the Cayman Islands will feature cultural events under the theme “Threads in Our Traditions,” celebrating identity, stories and unity.

Cayman Islands: The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture, and Heritage has announced the first ever Heritage Month celebrations in the history of the nation. It will take place from May 1 to May 31 across the Cayman Islands.

Heritage Month will include a series of cultural events and programs. For the first year, it will be hosted under the theme “Threads in Our Traditions”. The theme focuses on stories, customs, and cultural practices that form the identity of the Cayman Islands. It also aims to instill pride in their heritage and bring the community together.

One of the major highlights of the month is Emancipation Day, which takes place on May 4. It is a very important part of the history of the Cayman Islands. The Ministry said that this day is a key and defining part of Cayman’s past.

It also said that it is dedicated to ensure that Emancipation Day is recognized for the importance, prominence, and respect which it deserves, as a part of their national story.

The other important events include the “Cayman Carnival: One Carnival,” which will take place on May 23 in Grand Cayman. After a week on May 30, the organizers will host the Out of This World Music Fest 2026 in Camana Bay, Festival Green.

Many community groups and organizations will host a number of events. This includes heritage displays, performances, community events, and educational programs. All the events will take place in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. The Ministry said that it will support and guide these activities.

Minister Isaac Rankine said that the Heritage Month is a step forward in helping people understand Cayman Islands as a nation. “Heritage Month represents an important step in strengthening how we celebrate and understand our identity as a people. It is an opportunity not only to showcase our culture, but to reflect on the traditions, stories and experiences that have shaped us as a nation.”