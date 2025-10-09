interCaribbean Airways cancels flights as Tropical Storm Jerry strengthens

Tropical Storm Jerry has prompted several flight cancellations by interCaribbean Airways, as the storm strengthens and nears the Northern Leeward Islands.

Caribbean: Tropical Storm Jerry has continued to gradually gain strength further triggering several Thursday flight cancellations from interCaribbean Airways.

The National Hurricane Center has issued an Advisory 7A for tropical storm Jerry as it remains a sheared tropical storm with conditions possible on portions of the Northern Leeward Islands as Jerry is due to pass nearby late Thursday into Friday.

interCaribbean Airways cancels flights

The interCaribbean Airways is reportedly still monitoring the development and path of Tropical Storm Jerry as it moves through towards the Leeward Islands, although they have further canceled the following Thursday October 9, 2025 flights.

Cancelled flights include, flight Y792 from Barbados to Antigua, flight JY793 from Antigua to Barbados, flight JY631 from Tortola to Antigua and flight JY632 from Antigua to Tortola.

Forecasters anticipate intensification of Tropical Storm Jerry

Furthermore on October 7, the National Hurricane Center designated Tropical Storm Jerry as the 10th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, with winds strengthening to 65 mph by October 9.

With gusts up to 73 mph, heavy rain, and flash flooding are expected late Thursday into Friday, furthermore tropical storm watches for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, and the Virgin Islands are in effect.

Forecasters anticipate that Jerry will intensify into a hurricane and curve northward over the open Atlantic, potentially impacting Bermuda over the weekend but posing no direct threat to the U.S. East Coast.