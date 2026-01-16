Free “1000 Smiles” dental clinic to launch in Antigua and Barbuda

From January 19–30, the initiative will provide examinations, cleanings, extractions, and root canals, offering vital oral healthcare at no cost to the community.

Antigua and Barbuda: The internationally recognized 1000 Smiles free dental clinic is launching in Antigua and Barbuda for the first time from January 19 to 30. The clinic will operate Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This joint initiative by the Sandals Foundation and the Ministry of Health aims at significantly improving community oral healthcare in the nation by providing free of cost services including examinations, cleanings, extractions, and root canals.

The announcement of this new initiative was made on Monday, at Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa, where individuals including health officials and members of Great Shape! Inc, met and discussed it.

The officials stated that the US based medical organisers are coming together in Antigua and Barbuda while bringing their expertise in offering services like examinations, extractions and many more.

Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph, praised the partnership with the senior ministry representatives, Great Shape! leadership, and the Sandals Foundation, while saying that “this is a valuable contribution to the community's health especially for those who usually suffer to access oral services.”

“This programme will strengthen our community and its people’s health and improve quality of life,” he further said.

Sir Molwyn Joseph also stated that “this initiative represents a significant regional expansion of a mission to provide free services to the people as it earlier served thousands of people in different nations including Jamaica, The Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and Turks and Caicos."

Program Director Shantelle Senior-Clarke also commented on this as she said “The Ministry of Health is working effectively to provide people the best services in the nation,” while noting that "Governments direct involvement and logistical coordination were critical to endure the smooth running or rollout of the clinic.”

Sandals General Manager David Latchimy also emphasised that “supporting free dental care will bring the best outcome in the health facilities in all over the world while involving more people across the world into it.”

Lastly they highlighted the dates and timings of the free dental clinic services stating that “clinic will operate from January 19 to January 30, at the Multipurpose Cultural Center, Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.”

Along with this they also urged the people to register themselves for free dental care services.