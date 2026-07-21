Antigua: Human remains reportedly found off Northeast Coast

Police and the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard searched the reported area but have not located the alleged site.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Royal Police are investigating reports of human remains found underwater off the island's northeast coast.

The reports on social media alleged that remains were discovered about three nautical miles east of Parham Dock. This information was shared by a person involved in a diving expedition by Canadian researchers studying coral reefs. It was also said that some of the remains were tied to cement buckets and what looked like underwater concrete structures.

In an official press release issued on Monday, the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda said, “The Police Administration wishes to assure the public that the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness and that a full and thorough investigation is actively ongoing."

Police and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard searched the reported area on Saturday. However, investigators were unable to find the exact location where the alleged discovery was made.

The press statement further read, “The Police and the ABDF Coast Guard continue to work closely together to verify the information received and to accurately identify the reported location.”

Officials also explained that they need exact and reliable information for search efforts to be well coordinated and resources to be used efficiently.

Police Commissioner Everton Jeffers said that the department is dedicated to pursuing all leads and information which may bring closure to long-standing missing persons cases. He also asked the public not to share any information that is not yet confirmed until the investigation remains active.

Authorities are asking anyone with information which may help find the location to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 462-3913/3914, call 911, or anonymously tip Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).