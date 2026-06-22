Antigua: Body recovered at Devil’s Bridge identified as 19-year-old Zowie Tomlinson

The search operations were suspended overnight due to rough seas, later Coast Guard divers resumed efforts and recovered the body early Sunday morning.

Antigua and Barbuda: Police have confirmed that the body recovered from the sea at Devil’s Bridge on Sunday, June 21, was of 19-year-old Zowie Tomlinson of Parham.

Tomlinson, who was trying to make a career in the modeling industry, reportedly jumped into the water at around 9:30 pm on Saturday. The authorities said that the preliminary investigations suggest that the body did not resurface after entering the water.

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard launched a search and rescue operation on Saturday night. However, the search was suspended due to poor visibility and rough seas.

Search teams resumed their operations early Sunday morning. Members of the Coast Guard Dive Team found and brought Tomlinson’s body to the shore at approximately 7 am. She was transferred to Coast Guard Headquarters at Deep water Harbour, where she was pronounced dead by a District Doctor at around 7:55 am.

Officers from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and Coast Guard carried out a large-scale land and sea search following reports of the incident. Authorities said that the investigation is still going on to determine events that lead to the tragedy.

The death of the young model has affected many people in the community. One local asked, “How did she get to Devil’s Bridge, did she drive did she walk did she get a Ride. I want those questions answered?”

Another person said, “Look at beautiful young lady that didn't get a chance to see life yet, my condolences going out to all affected by her passing ! May her soul rest in devine peace.”