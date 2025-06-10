Skydiving plane crashes in Tennessee, all 20 survive

The plane crashed about 60 miles south of Nashville, circling shortly after takeoff before crashing into a field, with no fatalities or injuries reported on the ground.

Tennessee: A skydiving plane DeHavilaSnd DH-6 Twin Otter carrying 20 passengers including crew crashed in Tennessee, leaving the passengers with injuries and none reported dead, confirmed the authorities.

According to the information, the skydiving two-engine plane usually used for expeditions departed from the Tullahoma Airport around 12:30 local time on Sunday and a few minutes after being on air the plane crashed in Tullahoma south of Nashville after only being about 800 feet off the ground as reported by the federal officials.

A plane carrying 16 to 20 people crashed around 12:15 p.m. at Tullahoma Regional Airport in Coffee County, Tennessee, approximately 60 miles south of Nashville. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reported the incident, noting that it occurred on Old Shelbyville Road.

Lyle Russel, a city spokesperson, issued a statement saying that there were no casualties, only a few were injured and rushed to the hospitals. Three were sent for medical treatment via a helicopter, one who had serious injuries sent to the local hospital by a vehicle, while other minor injuries were treated on the scene, he said.

He proceeded to say that no local citizens on the ground, ground facility, or airport facilities were injured or damaged in the process of the plane crash.

Following the incident, a yellow caution tape was sighted at the scene of the plane crash to block the area where the plane had landed as the officials are still investigating the cause of the crash. The plane is seen to have a broken wing, damaged tail, and a damaged cockpit.

Ongoing investigations are being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Russel. The National Transportation Safety Board also stated that it is conducting an investigation, which will release a preliminary report within 30 days, starting from Monday.

Sharing his experience in a recent Facebook post one of the passengers aboard the plane reported that the plane was only 800 feet off the ground when they noticed that it had stopped lifting, and that's when the pilot decided to direct the plane away from the houses and into the fields and that saved them. Adding that he owed the pilot his life .

The Owner of Skydive Tennessee, Hans Paulsen had gratitude for the pilot and thanked him for his quick response that saved the 20 passengers on board the plane. Saying although they are shaken up by the event they are grateful that no one was seriously injured or died in the crash. He proceeded to thank all the first responders that arrived timely to the scene, and dealt with the accident with care and in a professional manner.