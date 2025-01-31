American Airlines crashes with US Army Helicopter, all 67 on board dead

The collision took place in the highly monitored airspace near the White House, resulting in both aircraft falling into the Potomac River.

A midair collision between an American Airlines flight and an US Army Black Hawk helicopter killed all 67 people aboard the two aircrafts, officials said on Thursday. The tragic incident took over the Potomac River near Washington DC and marked the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost 25 years.

American Airlines plane after crash Reportedly, the passenger jet of American Airlines with Flight 5342 number was enroute from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 60 passengers along with four crew members. The Black Hawk helicopter, operated by the United States Army, was conducting a training exercise with three military personnel aboard and crashed into the domestic commercial craft.

The collision took place in the highly monitored airspace near the White House, resulting in both aircraft falling into the Potomac River. The American Airways plane was just 2 minutes to land at the Ronald Reagan National Airport when the collision happened.

No Survivors

US President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed during a White House news conference that there were no survivors. Authorities have transitioned to recovery efforts as investigations into the cause of the collision continue.

Cause of Tragic Crash

As of now, the cause of the collision is unclear, and the National Transporation Safety Board is conducting its investigations. An initial report by the Federal Aviation Administration claimed that the air traffic control staffing was ‘not normal’ during the time of the crash.

American Airlines collision Following the incident, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said that the plane was making a normal approach when the US military aircraft came into its path.

The plane was reportedly found upside-down in three sections in waist-deepwater and first responders were searching across Potomac to find the bodies of the deceased. The helicopter wreckage was also found by the rescue team.

At least 40 bodies recovered

As of now, the officials report that at least 40 bodies have been recovered from Washington DC’s Potomac River following the tragic plane crash. The rescuers concluded their operation late Thursday night.

Reportedly, the search and rescue operation were launched soon after the incident with divers working under powerful lights in the snow-linked river to find the victims. This rescue operation has been called as one of the toughest in history because of the severe weather conditions, freezing temperatures and the darkness surrounding the crash site.

Victims of Washington Plane Crash

The tragic crash has claimed the lives of all involved including 64 on the American Airlines flight and three on the army jet. Among the plane crash victims are at least 14 beloved members of the skating community who had just returned from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

These included former world champions Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, a pair whose artistry once captivated the world. Donna Livingston and Peter Livingston as well as their daughters, Everly, 11, and Alydia, 14, from Ashburn, Virginia, were among those lost on AA5342.

Two Russian skaters were also aboard the flight including Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. The couple was married and were former world champions.

Another victim involved was Professor Kiah Duggins, a distinguished civil right attorney and incoming professor at the Howard University School of Law. Duggins had her family roots in St Kitts and was set to begin her tenure as a professor this fall.

Professor Kiah Duggins First Officer Sam Lilley, 28, died alongside 34-year-old Captain Jonathan Campos in the mid-air collision with a Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday night.

Two flight attendants, Danasia Elder and Ian Epstein, also lost their lives in the midair collision involving an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter.

One of the soldiers who lost his life in the helicopter crash last night has also been identified as Ryan O’Hara. Ryan was the Blackhawk’s Crew Chief and leaves behind his wife and 1-year-old son.

Also, Virginia Rep Suhas Subramanyan on Thursday confirmed through X that one of his constituents Inna Volyanskaya was aboard the flight.

Another victim included Christine Lane and her 16-year-old son Spencer. Spencer was part of the Skating Club of Boston.

26-year-old Asra Hussain from the Indianapolis area, a loving wife and a dedicated healthcare professional tragically lost her life in the devastating crash.