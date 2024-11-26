OG Anunoby to drive New York Knicks to new heights this season: REPORTS

He scored 27 points by himself out of which he successfully made seven out of twelve attempts from three – point range.

OG Anunoby has been showing great improvement since he joined Knicks last year in December and this improvement was seen in his recent match against the Jazz on Saturday.

He scored 27 points by himself out of which he successfully made seven out of twelve attempts from three – point range.

This performance marked 13 instances in his career where he managed to score 27 or more points highlighting his capabilities to score high.

This improvement is seen as a positive sign for the Knicks, giving them something positive to work on as they go through the season.

Who is OG Anunoby

Ogugua “OG” Anunoby is a 27 year old British – Nigerian professional basketball player who plays for the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Anunoby kick started his career with Toranto Raptors in 2017 and played in the team until 2023 after which he changed his team and played for New York Knicks.

His position in the team is small forward / shooting guard and is responsible for scoring, defending and assisting his teamplayers.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks is a team that plays in the National Basketball Association (NBA). It is a professional American basketball team based in the New York City.

The Knicks was founded in 1946 and is one of the two original NBA teams still located in its original city.

OG Anunoby – the game changer

Although New York Knicks lost the match against the Jazz, yet only OG Anunoby was exempt from most public criticism for carrying the entire team throughout the match.

Moreover, Anunoby’s ability to score high while covering more ground can bring more opportunities for other players and enhance the team’s offensive gameplay.

His contributions can be crucial for Knicks’s success in upcoming games while improving the team’s overall score.

Although, he is plays defence and rebound for the team, his offensive moves forward were a total surprise giving him a net rating of 7.5, making him the third best opener in the team till now.

Praises from the coach

The head coach of the team, Tom Thibodeau while praising OG Anunoby said in an interview after the match that he plays an all-round game.

He also said that he wants him to be decisive as when Anunoby plays decisively, it becomes more effective for the entire team.

Additionally, he stated that Anunoby gets into good rhythm when he plays decisively and is ready to take balanced shots.

The coach further added that he wants Anunoby to practice running the floor and get ball inside the rim as it’s easy for him to score like that.

The bounce-back

After the loss against Jazz, OG Anunoby helped Knicks bounce-back in the season with a win against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night as he finished the game with a career-high 40 points with 16 out of 23 shooting from the field and 5 out of 7 from behind the rim.

He also helped his other team players with 4 assists and 5 rebounds making it a clean win for his team.

With all his improvement, OG Anunoby has managed to establish himself as one of the top two-way players in the game this season and became the backbone of his team carrying them forward.