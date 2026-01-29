Maine Snowstorm: Turks and Caicos villa owner Tara Arnold among six killed in private jet crash 

Dramatic footage showed the burning plane upside-down on the runway after it veered right during takeoff and flipped at 175 mph.

United States: In a shocking development, an American multi-millionaire female who owned several luxury properties on the island of Turks and Caicos was among the six people who were killed after a business jet crashed during take-off. According to the information, the incident occurred amid worsening weather conditions in Maine on Sunday night after the jet flipped and caught fire.

Dramatic footage showed the burning wreckage of the plane upside-down on the runway. Flight data showed it veered right during take-off and flipped at 175mph.

USA-based publication The SUN has confirmed the incident and added that 46-year-old Tara Arnold, an attorney from Texas and owner of the “Beyond” luxury villas in Leeward, Providenciales died after a Bombardier Challenger 600 private jet crashed right after departing Bangor International Airport around 7:45 pm over the weekend.

The private jet crash took place as a significant snowstorm moved into the area and reduced visibility to a major extent.

Notably, Arnold was the CEO of Beyond and was a well-known personality in the Turks and Caicos Islands. She was a known travel enthusiast and entrepreneur and was married to co-founder of the Arnold & Itkin Law firm, Kurt Arnold. The private jet was reportedly owned by her husband’s company.

Kurt Arnold and their children Jaxon and Isla were not on the flight, reported the publication. Also killed in the jet crash were Award-winning chef Nick Mastrascusa, the aircraft’s pilot Jacob Hosmer (47) and Houston-based event planner Shawna Collins, a member of Lakewood Church led by Joel Osteen Ministries. Another victim identified is 34-year-old Shelby Kuwaya who was aboard the aircraft and they were travelling to Paris as part of legal heiress Tara’s inaugural trip for her new luxury travel company Beyond.

Beyond is reportedly a family-owned luxury hospitality company which was born from the passion of travel and high-end experiences of Tara Arnold. The brand focused on combining exclusive destinations with world class services as well as private estates to create various immersive luxury vacations.

The journey of Arnolds to founding Beyond started in 2016 after they spent seven weeks travelling across the Caribbean in search for an ideal destination to serve as their home away from home. They ultimately fell in love with Turks and Caicos Islands, said the deceased’s husband who added that particularly with the exclusive Leeward community where they then acquired 18 acres of property featuring around 800 feet of pristine beachfront.