Karibbean Rendez-Vous Festival ignites Paris with Caribbean music, culture, cuisine

Event organizers set up the Scenics floating stage, where attendees enjoyed live performances and stunning views of the surroundings.

Paris, France: The Karibbean Rendez-Vous Festival, one of the most anticipated events of the year, took place in Paris, France, on September 6-7, 2025. Guests celebrated the vibrant festival, immersing themselves in Caribbean culture, music, and cuisine.

According to the pictures and videos which are going viral on the internet, the festival highlighted a two day celebration in which they experienced live musical performances, cultural showcases and delicious Caribbean cuisines.

The event organizers also set up the Scenics floating stage, where attendees enjoyed live performances and took in breathtaking views of the surroundings.

The event showcased stunning Carnival costumes and parades, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean. Additionally, guests savored authentic Caribbean cuisine at the Village Food Corner, sampling a variety of traditional dishes and flavors.

Beginning around 11 am on both days, the event welcomed guests dressed in colourful Caribbean style beachwear for the ToutouniChic theme, where the guests were ready to get soaked and in the full-on ‘Wata- Republik’ where the team allowed them to bring water guns to enjoy more.

The host of the event also set up the golden rule in which they mentioned the rule that “the more you play along, the more incredible the vibe gets.”

It is being said that this festival has brought over 70 Afro Caribbean artists together which was an incredible lineup in the history. The artists performed there for two days, which included the artists like Spice, Les Aiglons, Skeng, Gyptian, Jabking, Keros-N, Jixels, Fallon, Edday, and DJ MJ, who lightened the stage with their amazing performances at the festival.

The managing team of the event also promotes the programme named "Respect Nature”, in which they asked every visitor to dispose of the trash and cigarette butts in the bins which are set up by them at every corner.

The people who went there shared their experiences in which they mentioned how much they enjoyed their time there and also shared how the Karibbean Rendez-Vous Festival 2025 left a lasting impression on them.