Formula One racer Max Verstappen expecting first baby with Kelly Piquet

The couple had been together since 2020 and are currently living in Monaco with Kelly’s daughter from her first marriage.

Max Verstappen, the 26-year-old Dutch Formula One driver, recently shared a photo on his official Instagram page, announcing his girlfriend Kelly Piquet’s pregnancy.

The post shared was a black and white photo of Verstappen holding his pregnant girlfriend’s stomach, captioning the post, “Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle.”

Fans and friends happy for the couple are congratulating them by commenting on the post, “Congratulations Max and Kelly! Couldn’t be happier than this news”, “I’m so happy for you”, and “Congratulations, mini max is coming soon.”

Max and Kelly’s relationship journey

The two met for the first time in 2016 at a dinner in Monaco with Kelly’s brother, Nelson Jr. and began dating in 2020 after her split from Russian Formula One driver, Daniil Kvyat.

The two went public with their relationship by posting a photo of them on beach on New Year in 2021 with caption wishing everyone a happy New Year, success, love, and happiness just how he found his.

Piquet has been seen attending Verstappen’s races, always supporting him while the always hinted at wanting to expand their family.

Who is Max Verstappen?

Max Verstappen is a Dutch and Belgian racing diver, currently part of Red Bull Racing team in Formula One.

He has won four Formula one World Driver’s Championship titles consecutively between 2021 and 2024 with Red Bull, and has won 63 Grand Prix across 10 seasons.

Max is the son of former Dutch Formula One driver, Jos Verstappen and Belgian former Kart racer Sophie Kumpen.

He signed for Toro Rosso in 2015 and became the youngest driver in Formula One history at the Australian Grand Prix while he was only 17-years-old.

Who is Kelly Piquet?

Kelly Piquet, born in 1988 is a Brazilian model, columnist, and blogger, born in Homburg, Germany.

She is the daughter of Nelson Piquet, former Brazilian racing driver and a three time Formula One World Champion and Sylvia Tamsma, a Dutch model.

She has a daughter with her former partner, racer Daniil Kvyat, with whom she parted ways in 2020.