Elderly woman found dead after cruise ship leaves her on Great Barrier Reef Island

An elderly woman traveling on the Coral Adventure Cruise Ship went hiking on Lizard Island, where she separated from the group and stopped to rest.

Australia: The Australian authorities launched an investigation into the death of an 80-year-old woman who was found dead at the Great Barrier Reef Island on Sunday, October 26. The woman was left at the island on Saturday, when the cruise ship which she was travelling on unknowingly departed without her.

According to BBC reports , the woman was travelling on the Coral Adventure Cruise Ship. On Saturday, the woman and some other passengers from the Cruise Ship went hiking on Lizard Island, 250 km north of Cairns. During this hiking expedition the elderly woman separated from the group and stopped to rest.

Around sunset the ship left the island along with all the other passengers aboard with the exception of the 80 year old woman. Upon realizing the absence of the elderly woman on the ship, the cruise returned to the Great Barrier Reef Island. The authorities led a search operation to find the woman but their efforts were futile.

On Sunday morning the cruise officers discovered the body of the woman, after that they immediately contacted the Australian Maritime Authority. The Australian Maritime authority processed the scene of the crime. The organization has also confirmed that they are investigating the matter and will also talk to the crew member of the ship.

While talking to the BBC, the spokesperson for AMSA stated that around 21:00 local time they got notified about the missing woman by the captain of the ship. The spokesperson also said that “we are working hard to determine the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of the woman.”

Along with that they also stated that they will work with other relevant agencies to investigate the case. They added, “We take the passenger’s safety and crew onboard commercial vessels seriously.”

The Coral Expeditions Chief Executives Mark Filfield confirmed that they have contacted the family of the woman and also extended their condolences and support over the tragic and mysterious death of her.

Filfield emphasised “While the authorities are investigating the matter, we are deeply sorry for your loss and offer our full support to you guys. Stay strong.”

Additionally, a woman named Traci Ayris told Australian Broadcasting Corporation that, when she was sailing near the island, she noticed a helicopter in the sky. She also stated that the helicopter was using a spotlight on the island to locate the walking trail around midnight on Saturday.

She also added that almost seven people were present at the scene with the torches and were trying to search for someone but they did not find the person and went back around 3:00 local time from the area along with the helicopter.

“We knew she was dead, because they asked everyone to return from the search operation immediately,” she mentioned. And with that she also said “no one from the search team went to the place where the chopper was hovering off until the other day when the officials arrived at the scene."

Traci stated that this unfortunate incident was clearly distressing for crew and passengers as it was very sad in a paradise like this to have this kind of tragedy, which took the lovely life of a wonderful lady.

The authorities assured the family of the deceased and the public that they are investigating the matter and a medical report will be prepared to know the reason for the sudden and tragic death of an elderly woman.