Chris Evans to return for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ along with Robert Downey Jr

The year is ending on a high note for Marvel fans, with the confirmation about their favorite Captain America, Chris Evans return in a new character in Avengers: Doomsday.

According to the media reports, Chris Evans will be returning with his former co-star Robert Downey Jr. who played the role of Iron Man in Marvel Franchise. Robert Downey Jr. The two actors retired from their famous roles after the death of Iron Man while Captain America transformed into an old man by the end of Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The movie Avengers: Doomsday is currently in the making and is set to release in 2026, bringing back the Marvel superheroes for the first time in 5 years since the last Avengers movie.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, directors of former Avengers movie – Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will be coming back to direct Avengers: Doomsday.

The fans excited upon hearing the news, took to social media, with one commenting, “Thank God! I thought we will not get a marvel movie sequence”, and “I’m so excited to see them back on-screen together.”

Confirmed Information

The movie was originally set to release on May 2, 2025 but due to reshuffling of the Marvel schedule by Disney, the movie postponed to be released on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Doomsday The movie will be part of Marvel’s phase 6, preceding Avengers: Secret Wars, that will release on May 7, 2027. Future Avengers movies Doomsday will bring back many familiar faces like Robert Downey Jr. who will play Doctor Doom, Tom Holland who will continue to play as Spider-Man and while Chris Evans will also be returning, but not as Captain America.

Benedict Cumberbatch will be returning as Doctor Strange, along with Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman and Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic.

Plot for the movie is still yet to release but the one confirmed detail is that Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) will be playing the main antagonist in the movie.

Rumors surrounding the movie Avengers: Doomsday

The most trending rumor related to the movie is that Chris Evans might be returning as Nomad, one of his alternative character from the past. Chris Evans to return as Nomad? Second rumor is that Anthony Mackie will be returning as the new Captain America along with Hayley Atwell who will return as Agent Carter, love interest of Captain America in the previous movies.

The next rumored talk is that Sebastian Stan who played Winter Soldier in Marvel movies might also return with Avengers: Doomsday.

Many rumors regarding the cast and characters has been going around but no official statement has been released by Disney or Marvel Studios confirming them.

Plot and Production for Avengers: Doomsday

To date, no plot has been revealed by the cast or makers of the movie as Stephen McFeely who wrote Winter Soldier and Civil War, is yet to finish the script for Doomsday.

Even though the production of the movie has not started yet, but a full trailer is expected to be out in the beginning of 2026 with the movie hitting theatres before being available for streaming on Disney+.