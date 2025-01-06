Breaking: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he intends to resign as Liberal Party leader and prime minister once a new party leader is determined.

Justin Trudeau resigned as the Prime Minister of Canada. While speaking with media from Ottawa, he said he is also resigning as the leader of Liberals Party. Trudeau said he will continue to serve as the Prime Minister until a new leader steps in to resume the position.

During the media address, Justin Trudeau further stated that he told this decision to his kids and wife during dinner last week. "Over the holidays I have had long talks with my family to reflect on our future...Last night I told my kids about the decision that I am sharing with you. I resign as prime minister until the Liberals elect a new leader," he said.

Furthermore, Trudeau stated that he already asked the Liberal party president to conduct polls for a new leader. “Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election. I can't be the best option for that election” stated Trudeau.

He further outlined, "Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. I care deeply about this country, and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians."

Notably, Justin Trudeau has been under major pressure, from the general Canadians as well as from within the party. As per Reuters Justin Trudeau’s popularity declined over the past two years mainly due to public dissatisfaction over rising costs and a housing crisis, and poor management of the borders.

🚨#BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has officially announced that he will resign as Prime Minister as soon as the Liberal Party elects a new leader. pic.twitter.com/PiecYJtAH6 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2025

It is also being said that the departure of the Canadian Prime Minister after serving for over 10 years follows growing calls for his resignation from inside his own party, with the Liberals lagging behind the opposition Conservative Party during the opinion polls as well as internal battles raging over his handling of President-elect Donald Trump.

Recently in December, Chrsytia Freeland - Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister under the Trudeau administration also resigned. Reuters also reported that Trudeau’s sudden resignation, a possibility of snap elections is also arising. The opposition parties have also warned of tabling a no-confidence motion as early as in March, potentially forcing an election.