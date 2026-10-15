Brazil's tight run-off sends wealthy families looking at Caribbean passports

Wealthy Brazilians are reportedly exploring Eastern Caribbean citizenship-by-investment options ahead of the country’s presidential run-off, as advisers describe growing interest in second citizenship as a form of financial and personal security.

Brazil's wealthiest families are considering second citizenship in the Eastern Caribbean as the country approaches one of its closest presidential run-offs in recent years.

Voting in Brazil will be taking place again on 25 October after neither candidate got the 50 percent needed to win outright on 4 October.

According to the final count by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Senator Flávio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party received 47.03 percent of valid votes and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party who is seeking a fourth term in office got 45.16 percent of the votes.

The difference is just over two million votes out of almost 120 million cast, with turnout close to 79 percent.

The two candidates differ sharply on tax, public spending and the economy and close to half the country will have voted against the eventual winner. For business owners and investors, there is the prospect of policy swings, currency volatility and a heated climate after the vote.

From exit to insurance

Some Brazilians have already departed. Figures from the Receita Federal, Brazil's tax authority, obtained by BBC News Brasil showed that 1,446 people earning more than R$1 million a year have filed permanent departure declarations between January and August 2025.

That is the second-highest number since records began in 2011, with the United States, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Uruguay and Spain the most popular destinations.

The same data shows that less than one percent of Brazil's high earners leave in any given year and most families, say advisers, want an option rather than an exit.

Why the Caribbean

Five Eastern Caribbean states have established citizenship by investment (CBI) programmes and as of October 2026, minimum donation routes for a single applicant start at:

Dominica: US$200,000 to the Economic Diversification Fund

Antigua and Barbuda: US$230,000 to the National Development Fund, plus government processing fees

Grenada: US$235,000 to the National Transformation Fund

Saint Lucia: US$240,000 to the National Economic Fund

St Kitts and Nevis: US$250,000 through the Sustainable Island State Contribution

Due diligence, government and professional fees are extra and several programs offer a real estate route at higher thresholds. In most cases applications can be prepared without relocating and spouses and children can usually be included.

Grenada is singled out because it is the only Caribbean CBI country with a treaty that makes its citizens eligible for the US E-2 investor visa.

Viviane Sena, partner manager in Brazil at Frederick Capital, a citizenship and residency advisory firm with offices in Florianópolis and London, said most Brazilian families who contact the firm have no plans to leave and their questions have shifted since the campaign began.

"Two years ago, people asked which passport was cheapest," she said. "Now they ask which one is most reliable, and how carefully their own documents will be checked. That is a healthier conversation."

A hedge, not an escape

Each programme conducts multi-layered background checks and applicants must document where their funds have come from. For entrepreneurs with complex corporate structures, this is often the slowest stage. Approval is not guaranteed and fees are generally not reimbursed if an application is refused.

The programmes are also under increasing scrutiny from abroad, with the European Union pressuring Caribbean governments to tighten their standards. The UK now requires visas from Dominica and Saint Lucia nationals.

In response, the five governments have raised minimum investments, introduced mandatory interviews and increased due diligence and further changes are likely.

A second passport also does not change tax residency and those Brazilian citizens who depart after moving abroad still have to file the departure declaration and follow Brazilian rules. Advisers say independent tax and legal advice should come before any investment.

Whoever wins on 25 October will take office on 5 January 2027. For the Caribbean, increasing interest from Latin America's biggest economy is an opportunity and a responsibility to safeguard the standards that give these passports their value.