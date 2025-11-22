5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Bangladesh, killing 5 and injuring over 450

The epicenter was near Narsingdi, and many buildings, including a five-story structure in Dhaka, collapsed.

Bangladesh: A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck the people of central Bangladesh on Friday, killing at least five people including one child and leaving 450 injured. The epicenter of the earthquake was close to the Narsingdi district, about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the capital, Dhaka.

At least 10 students were also injured in a stampede as they tried to leave Dhaka University on Friday after an earthquake.

The country's environmental adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan shared her experience as she stated that “We have never experienced an earthquake this powerful in the last five years.”

Deputy police commissioner Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami confirmed that “At least three people were killed, when a railing and debris fell from a five-storey building in Dhaka's Armanitola area.”

Nitai Chandra De Sarkar, director of the department's monitoring division stated that “a total 461 people have been reported injured across the country, including 252 in the Gazipur district, north of Dhaka.”

He also gave his statement to BBC that “our main task at the moment is to assess the casualties and damage however we are not yet seeing the challenge of rescue from the rubble or debris management at that level.”

“Also there are no reports of serious or major damages and more possible casualties” he further stated.

Following the earthquake many people rushed out from their homes and residential buildings to save their lives as the buildings were struck, and makeshift structures collapsed.

One of the witnesses also reported that “as soon as the earthquakes struck our city and homes, we felt so much terror and rushed out from our homes on the streets.” he also stated that “I have never seen such terror in my 30 years of life.”