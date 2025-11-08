At least 14 dead, including 3-year-old, after UPS plane crashes near Louisville Airport

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg reports that three crew members and six members of the public died in a fiery plane crash.

Kentucky, United States: At least 14 people lost their lives in a plane crash after the left engine got separated from a UPS plane while departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday. It is being reported that the death toll may rise as the search for more victims is still ongoing.

According to the Mayor of Louisville, Craig Greenberg, three crew members of the aircraft and a total nine general public were among the ones who lost their life in the deadly crash in a ball of flames.

New dashcam footage published this afternoon showing a previously unseen angle of yesterday’s horrific crash involving a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 Cargo Plane operated by UPS Airlines, during takeoff from Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky.#UPS #PlaneCrash… pic.twitter.com/mrH5wvxUEq — WIC News (@WIC_News) November 6, 2025

The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, also confirmed during a live press briefing on Wednesday that one of the victims is believed to be a very young child “which makes it even more harder.” With that he also mentioned that the Coroner is still present on the scene to examine and determine the identities of the deceased victims.

Beshear further stated that “it will be a little more difficult to identify the bodies of the deceased due to their given condition. Two individuals who were hospitalised after the incident, are still in a critical condition.”

Additionally, the Congressman Morgan McGarvey claimed that he, with the Mayor’ Craig Greenberg and governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, visited the site of the crash earlier on Wednesday, while saying “it was like a scene out of a 'Terminator' movie.”

“The sights and smells at the scene are something we won’t easily forget. They'll stay with us even when we close our eyes tonight,” McGarvey added.

During the press briefing Craig Greenberg, also expressed his thoughts as he said “when the counts of the dead bodies reached to number nine, he expected it to rise unfortunately.”

He also expressed his grief, saying, “There are no words that can comfort or heal the families who have lost their loved ones,” adding, “I have nothing to offer those still searching for information about someone they fear may have been near the crash site and has not yet been heard from.”

Greenberg told ABC News Live on Wednesday that a very large field of debris is still at the site of the crash as authorities are trying to find other victims of the crash as soon as possible.

The National Transportation Safety Board was also present during Wednesday’s briefing and confirmed, “We have recovered the aircraft’s black boxes and will be sending them to Washington, D.C. for analysis.”

Further, the reason behind the crash is yet to be discovered but the speculation is that the plane’s left engine got detached after a large plume of fire broke out from the left wing which led to the plane crash.

Officials further confirmed that the search and recovery efforts will continue for “at least a week or longer to determine the overall destruction caused by the incident."