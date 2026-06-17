Trinidadian Christopher Crawford breaks national discus record for 3rd time this season

Crawford threw 61.96 metres to finish seventh in Oregon, breaking his own national record for the third time this season and highlighting a strong showing by Trinidad and Tobago athletes.

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidad and Tobago’s Christopher Crawford has set yet another national men’s discus record of 61.96 metres at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Crawford, the senior at University of Alabama finished seventh in the discus final, breaking his previous national mark of 61.73m which he made less than a month earlier at the NCAA East Regional Championships in Kentucky.

The athlete first broke the national record this season in April with a throw of 60.49m in Louisiana. This marks the third time he has broken the record this season. The men’s discus title was won by Jamaica’s Ralford Mullings of the University of Oklahoma with a throw marking 65.81 metres.

Several athletes from Trinidad and Tobago also delivered strong performances during the championships. Shakeem Mckay played a central role in Louisiana State University’s men’s 4x400m relay team and scored a 43.77 second split on the second-leg split as LSU clocked 2:57:96 and won the silver medal missing by just 3 milliseconds with University of Georgia clocking at 2:57:93.

McKay also secured a second silver medal in the men’s 4x100m relay with LSU clocking 38.06 seconds and earning second position after the University of Tennessee, which won with 37.98 seconds.

Further, Georgetown University's Jaden Marchan crossed the line in 44.87 seconds, finishing at the seventh place in the men’s 400m final.

Kelsey Danial, University of Texas Athlete, finished seventh in men’s triple jump marking the best leap of 16.44m, followed by Aaron Antoine, a Trinidad and Tobago athlete, representing Kansas State University finished 15th with 15.92m. Indian athlete, Selva Prabhu, won this event with a 16.92 metre jump.

Omari Lewis of Auburn University finished eighth, clocking at 10.07 seconds and also reached the final of the men’s 100 metre final. The first place was secured by Kanyinsola Ajayi of Nigeria in 9.72 seconds.

Furthermore, in the overall men’s team standings, LSU finished fourth with 42 points, while Auburn placed sixth with 33 points, Kansas State and Alabama secured eighth and twelfth with 30 and 21 points respectively. The University of Arkansas triumphed the NCAA Division I men’s team title with 56 points.