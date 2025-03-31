Specially Abled Teen allegedly assaulted in Trinidad, suspect arrested

Trinidad and Tobago: A man from Penal was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a specially abled teenager. The incident, reported on Saturday, occurred in Penal, Trinidad, and the suspect is currently being held at the Penal police station for investigation.

According to the information, the suspect has been identified as a 51-year-old man, who was a relative of the victim’s family. According to reports, the victim’s father left the home at around 9:00 PM to make some purchases at the BBQ business located approximately 200ft away from her home.

As his father left the house, the victim was alone with the suspect who then forced her to perform oral sex over him. The teenager was suffering from cerebral palsy, a disorder that causes difficulty in posture, balance, and movement.

Shortly after the victim was forced, another relative entered the house and saw the suspect involved in wrongful activities. The relative immediately raised the alarm and called the police.

The suspect was then detained by officials who later confessed his crime to them and was immediately taken to the Penal Police station where he is currently detained for further investigation. On the other hand, the victim was taken for medical treatment and there she underwent several tests to find out the severity of the crime and monitor her health.

The authorities are now thoroughly investigating the crime for any possibility of foul play involved or similar incidents the suspect may have performed earlier. The 51-year-old suspect is yet to appear against the court and face the charges against him.

The shocking incident sparked a lot of debate online with netizens expressing their rage over the incident and demanding a thorough investigation.

A user named Debda Chatto wrote, “He sick stink nasty WICKED put him in jail and them other prisoners should make him do that to them if he doesn't beat him.” Another user wrote, “Maybe not the first time. He needs to be dealt with swiftly. Hall him before the court and sentence him immediately. no bail no lawyer.”