Trinidad: Residents report seeing baby's body floating in Marabella watercourse

Search teams and police combed the Marabella River after residents reported seeing what appeared to be a baby's body in the water.

Trinidad and Tobago: A report that what appeared to be the body of a baby was seen floating in a watercourse at Park Lane in Gopaul Lands, Marabella, on Thursday evening has sparked concern among residents and prompted an emergency response. The alleged sighting was first reported by a woman whose children said they noticed the object while riding through the area.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has since launched a search operation and are trying to locate the alleged body.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) responded shortly after 5:00 pm, after a woman reported her children seeing what looked like a baby in the water while riding around the neighborhood. Officers searched the area, but found nothing.

The woman later spoke in a video shared on social media. She said that it was her son and daughter who saw an object in the river and asked the responsible parties to be held to account while also asking for justice.

Investigations are still ongoing as police try to confirm reports of the sighting. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service requested assistance from Hunters Search and Rescue shortly after 6:00 pm.

Team Captain Vallence Rambharat said that his members arrived quickly and started searching the Marabella River by 7:00 pm. He said that the river water was around 18 inches deep.

Searchers found a blockage of about 1,000 feet downstream from where the object was seen. The team searched that section of the river twice and later began a third search by 9:00 pm.

A second team of Hunters Search and Rescue, headed by Shamsudeen Ayube, also joined in the efforts.

The police have not received any reports about a missing baby. The investigation is still ongoing, as they are trying to verify the alleged sighting.

Locals have taken to social media, pushing for authorities to not give up until this report is fully investigated. One individual said, “Check n see who is missing a baby close by.. or don't even need to be close by.. Somebody could've drive over and dump it.”

Another person responded, “dat river flowing from up tarouba through Marbella towards the sea I believe.”