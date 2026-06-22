Trinidad: Businessman found murdered in Arima home after male visitor seen leaving

Police said a man who entered the house with the victim on Friday night was later seen leaving after midnight, as investigators recovered a blood-stained cutlass and reported several valuables missing from the home.

Trinidad and Tobago: A businessman was found dead inside his home at Trestrail Development, located behind Clever Heights, Arima on Saturday June 20, 2026. The discovery was made after the officers assigned to the Arima Criminal Investigations Department responded to a report of a man found unconcious at the residence by a relative around 10:00 a.m.

The victim has been identified as a 45-year-old Sterling Francois of #10C Scallion Circular, Trestail Development, Arima. The victim’s blood-covered body was discovered by a relative following several calls to Francois’ cellular phone that went unanswered as he became concerned and went to check on him.

Police officers carried out checks inside the house and observed apparent blood-stained footprints in the living room and dining room areas and blood splatter leading towards the staircase.

The investigators recovered a cutlass with apparent blood stains at the scene and a plastic cup, believed to be used by the suspect.

As per the official reports, the relative found the front door unlocked but closed and upon entering the house he saw blood-stained footprints and then discovered Francois’ body lying face down on his stomach, naked and covered with blood at the top of the stairs.

Further enquiries revealed that Francois left his home around 8:05 p.m. on Friday June 19, in his black Chevy Colorado pickup and returned around 8:40 p.m. along with a male passenger who entered the house with him.

Police further noted that shortly after midnight, around 12:01 a.m., the man was seen leaving the home wearing dark clothes and carrying a knapsack. He reportedly boarded a brown 4x4 pickup with an unknown registration and travelled west along Scallion Circular before heading in an unknown direction.

Relatives later checked the home and reported that several valuable items were missing including the victim's iPhone, laptop, PlayStation and wallet.

Francois is said to own and operate several businesses including Kyva General Contractors Limited, Langley’s, and an auto rental company.

Investigations are still underway as police try to uncover the circumstances surrounding Francois’ death.