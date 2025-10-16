Trinidad and Tobago nationals among six dead in U.S. strike on suspected narco-terrorist vessel

The U.S. military strike resulted in six fatalities, including two Trinidad and Tobago nationals, as the vessel was targeted off the Venezuelan coast.

Trinidad and Tobago: A U.S. military strike on a suspected narco-terrorist vessel off the Venezuelan coast has left six men dead, including two Trinidad and Tobago nationals, Chad Joseph, and Samaroo in a deadly dawn operation on Wednesday

The U.S. vessel strike reportedly took place in international waters within the US SOUTHCOM area of responsibility, on October 15, killing a total of six men with two Trinidad and Tobago nationals identified among the deceased.

Chad Joseph, otherwise known as “Sharpo”, of Las Cuevas, and another only known as Samaroo were reportedly among the six men that were killed in a U.S. military strike that was targeted at a suspected narco-terrorist vessel off the coast of Venezuela, which the two T&T citizens were also on.

Of who relatives argue they were simply returning to Trinidad and Tobago from Venezuela, when their vessel was shot out of the water by the U.S. forces who have been operating in the Caribbean waters to combat narcotics and narco-terrorists.

An order that directly came from the U.S. President Donald J. Trump, who stated following the strike that he authorized the “lethal kinetic strike” under his standing authority as Commander-in-Chief, targeting a vessel linked to a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) engaged in narcotrafficking operations.

Although the relatives of the deceased citizens have argued of no ill intentions from the two Trinidad and Tobago nationals, the U.S. has maintained their statements that the vessel was part of a narco-terrorist network operating in the Caribbean.

The relatives of the two men have sought further answers with the government of Trinidad and Tobago led by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar who has been in huge support of the U.S. combat of narcotics in the Caribbean, yet to make a statement concerning the deaths of the two citizens.

The case has drawn mass attention from the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago who have taken to Facebook, questioning the intentions of the two citizens, with one writing, “If they were returning home from Venezuela why take that risky route Couldn't they return by plane?”

“If I was innocently trying to come back home I'd be asking for government assistance. Did they? I would like to hear what Kamla would say to their families....”

While another in support of human rights wrote, “Whatever the reason be and regardless of their reason for being there, there is something call human rights and due process, why not capture and arrest them with the evidence and let the courts decide their punishment... No one should just be blown up to pieces unless they are a direct threat to lives and property.”

This is an ongoing story, stay with WIC News as we give you further updates on comments from the Trinidad and Tobago government.