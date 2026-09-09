Trinidad and Tobago issues heat alert as health officials warn of heat stroke
The Health Ministry urged residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures and recognise early symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Written by WIC News Weather Desk
Published
Updated
Trinidad and Tobago: The Ministry of Health in Trinidad and Tobago has issued a heat-health warning on September 8, 2026, following a short-term drought outlook and hot weather advisory.
The Ministry is urging people to take precautions against heat-related illness as hot weather persists across the country.
The warning came after a hot-weather advisory issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service on September 7, 2026.
The Ministry warned that prolonged exposure to high temperatures could result in heat exhaustion and heat stroke in more severe cases, which can be life-threatening if not treated in time.
Members of the public are reminded to watch out for warning signs such as body temperature of 39°C or above, fatigue, weakness, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, dizziness, confusion and fainting.
According to the Ministry, heat exhaustion can also cause cold, pale and clammy skin with a fast, weak pulse, while heat stroke can result in a fast, strong pulse.
To reduce the risk, residents are being urged to drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activities at the hottest part of the day and outdoor workers should take regular water breaks and seek shade whenever possible.
The Ministry recommended keeping indoor areas cool by closing windows and shutters facing the sun, and spending time in shaded or cool areas when outdoors. Those who venture out were urged to apply sunscreen with SPF of 30 or higher and to reapply as instructed.
“Hot weather can be dangerous to your health. It is important to safeguard your health during periods of hot weather and prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke," the Ministry said.
Staying hydrated and limiting exposure to midday heat and recognizing early warning signs can help prevent heat exhaustion from escalating to heat stroke, said health officials.
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