Search intensifies for missing mentally unstable teen in Moruga, Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: A recent missing person's case has unfolded in Saunders Trace, St. Mary's Village, Moruga, Trinidad and Tobago which involves an 18-year-old man with mental health issues who went missing on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Kareem Singh's family reported that around 6:00 a.m. on October 4, his mother realized he was missing and frantically called out his name, however there was no response.

The family members of the missing child told police that they saw him when he woke up early in the morning but after that he did his laundry and left his home without saying anything and without informing anyone about his whereabouts.

The relatives also informed the police that Kareem was a mental health patient with a history of leaving home at specific times, usually returning on his own. However, on October 4, he left and didn't return.

Officers from the St. Mary's Police Station promptly launched a search for Kareem in areas near his home and frequent haunts while considering his mental health history. They searched Weston Trace and Douglas Trace which are the places he was known to visit, but unfortunately, he was not found.

Authorities further disclosed his appearance to the public as a male of East Indian descent having dark complexion and slim built body. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a short hairstyle. They further added that his clothing at the time of disappearance is unknown.

Further, the authorities also urged the public to help them in finding the boy as he was not mentally stable and someone might have taken him by influencing him. They also said that if anyone has any information related to him or if anyone has seen him somewhere to contact them or visit their nearest police station.