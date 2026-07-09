Rare octopus discovered by scientists in Trinidad and Tobago

A rare octopus specimen collected during the mission may be the only known example of this particular species of octopus in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: A rare octopus specimen has been uncovered through a deep-sea research mission in Trinidad and Tobago that the scientists are believing could be a species that has never been documented before.

The country’s first locally led expedition to explore its deep marine environment aboard the research vessel RV Falkor (too) led to the ultimate discovery. Researchers noted that the specimen collected during the mission may be the only known example of this particular species of octopus.

According to the reports, Scientists are to carry out further detailed examinations, that includes, DNA testing and Anatomical studies. These examinations will help determine whether the creature is a new species or not. Once that is confirmed, it will officially be described and assigned a scientific name.

As per the official statements, the team mentioned that the octopus cannot be released back into the ocean, as deep-sea animals are adapted to extreme conditions and often cannot survive the sudden changes in pressure and temperature experienced at the surface.

The team noted that the specimen will be preserved and kept in Trinidad and Tobago as part of a scientific collection to support future research and education in the nation.

The discovery is a result of a month-long deep-sea exploration project that is running from June 29 to July 28 to examine the country’s least explored marine ecosystems.

The initiative is led by Dr Diva Amon, deep-sea biologist in Trinidad and Tobago. This expedition is aimed at bringing together local and international scientists studying waters that remain largely unexplored.

Researchers said the find highlights how much remains unknown about the deep ocean, which accounts for more than 90 per cent of the country's marine territory.