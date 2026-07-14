Caribbean Airlines adds 72 flights to Trinidad-Tobago Air Bridge for peak vacation season

The additional flights will operate alongside Caribbean Airlines' regular domestic schedule, using both ATR turboprop and Boeing 737 aircraft to provide more seats and greater travel flexibility.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines will increase capacity on its domestic air bridge between Trinidad and Tobago by adding over 7,600 seats for the busy July-August travel season.

The airline said that they will run an additional 72 flights between July 16 and August 31 in response to the increased passenger traffic. The extra services are introduced as Tobago is set to host several major events that attract thousands of visitors, including the Tobago Heritage Festival and The Great Race.

These newly added flights will operate at the same time as the airline’s regular domestic schedule. Caribbean Airlines will use both ATR turboprop and Boeing 737 jets on the route, providing more seats and options as per demand.

The additional services will complement the airline’s core domestic schedule and will be operated using a combination of ATR and Boeing 737 aircraft, offering customers greater flexibility and more travel options during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, shared Caribbean Airlines via an official Facebook post.

Acting CEO Varma Khillawan said that the expanded schedule is aimed at making travel easier during the peak of the season. He also noted that this move will support tourism in Tobago by increasing access to the island and promoting cultural and sporting events at international level.

Khillawan said, “The July and August vacation period is traditionally one of the busiest times for domestic travel, particularly with Tobago hosting several major events that attract visitors from across Trinidad and the wider region. We are increasing capacity to make travel more convenient while continuing to support Tobago’s tourism industry and the communities and businesses that benefit from these important events.”

Trinidad’s and Tobago’s air bridge is one of the country’s busiest transport links, which serves residents, business travelers, and tourists throughout the year. Demand usually increases during school breaks, festivals, and national events that prompts airlines to add more flights.

Passengers can book the extra flights at Caribbean Airlines’ website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, mobile app, ticket offices, reservations call centre and also at authorized travel agents.