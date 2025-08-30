Tour de France legend Chris Froome airlifted after serious crash, suffers multiple injuries

Froome's team Israel-Premier Tech noted that the crash was “serious” but he did not sustain any head injuries and was also in a stable condition

France: Chris Froome who is the 4 times winner of Tour de France has met with an accident while training near Saint-Raphael and was airlifted to the hospital after bearing multiple injuries in a crash in southern France.

It is being said that the 40-year-old British cyclist was transported on Wednesday afternoon with the help of a helicopter after the crash incident occurred near Toulon, about 105 miles (170 km) from his home in Monaco.

Froome's team Israel-Premier Tech also noted that the crash was “serious” but he did not sustain any head injuries and was also in a stable condition. They further stated that however some scans showed that Froome has a collapsed lung, 5 broken ribs and a lumbar vertebrae fracture and pneumothorax. While stating this they further added he will undergo a surgery on his back on Thursday.

French newspaper L’Equipe noted that the cyclist Froome was conscious when he arrived at the hospital and he was also able to speak to the medical staff himself. They further said that his team also confirmed that he is in a stable condition but given his injuries he might not perform in the competitions for some time. Along with this, they also said that fortunately no other cyclists were involved during this crash.

Notably, Chris Froome is being regarded as the one of the most decorated cyclists in history and he also earned four of the prestigious Tour de France titles. He won his 1st title in 2013 while winning it three times in a row between 2015 and 2017 along with this he also won two Olympic medals in 2012 and 2016.

Reportedly, he was made an OBE for his services to cycling in 2015 and his last victory was in 2018, the Giro d’ Italia with which he also won Spanish Vuelta twice in 2011 and 2017.

Chris Froome's contract with Israel-Premier Tech is set to expire at the end of 2025. Given his current age of 40 and struggles to regain his form after a serious crash in 2019, Froome hasn't definitively called time on his career but has expressed his enjoyment of racing and intention to continue for now

His fans and fellow cyclists are praying and sending their best wishes for his speedy recovery. His team is also trying their best to support and guide him throughout his rehabilitation process and treatment session.