St Vincent and the Grenadines: Two charged with murder and conspiracy in shooting case

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Two people have been charged with serious crimes of conspiracy to commit murder and killing a teen in Kingstown. The accused have been identified as Rosia John, a 46-year-old security guard from Layou; and Augustus Mathews, a 22-year-old resident from Layou.

They were arrested on Thursday April 16, 2026, and were charged with the same crimes. According to the police, the two suspects had discussed among themselves and had agreed on a plan to murder somebody between April 10 and April 13. It was a serious plan with clear intent.

They were also accused of the murder of Perrance Mathews, who was a 19-year-old laborer from Layou. Police said that he was shot multiple times with a gun. The incident took place in Buccament.

Both the accused appeared in the Serious Offenses Court for both the charges on Friday, April 17. They were also denied a plea due to the severity of the charges brought against them.

Both the suspects have been ordered to be kept in police custody. The case has been adjourned till April 30, 2026. Police are still investigating the two incidents.

Local people have turned to Facebook to express their shock. Gemmy Sweetness Wilson said, “I sorry for the young man gurlie yuh mess up this youth life forever, gosh as a mother you should cry peace,” while Browne Johnson stated, “You guys need a crime lab to see if her gun was used to UNALIVED more vincentians...this is not her first time UNALIVING persons.”

Many individuals have also been sending their sympathies to the family of the deceased individual. One person said, “A pointless act of violence, my sympathies go out to the family of the victim,” and another said, “Poor child, died an unnecessary death. Hope they receive a long jail time.”

This is a developing story, stay tuned with WIC News as this story continues to unfold.