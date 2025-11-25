H3N2 Outbreak in SVG: 117 cases detected, officials urge caution at rallies and holiday gatherings

The epidemiology unit reported that the outbreak was first identified in January 2025 when two returning citizens showed symptoms of the infection.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines epidemiology unit has reported an outbreak of influenza (H3N2) with 117 cases reported so far in the country including all sub-types of the viral infection that can be transmitted from person to person.

The epidemiology unit reported that the cases were first brought to light in January 2025 after two citizens came back to the country with the symptoms of the infection. Months later more cases were discovered among the locals with no travel history, ranging between the ages 2 to 33 years.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, through its Epidemiology Unit, issued a warning advising citizens to take precautionary measures during a period when mass gatherings have been frequently taking place.

As the country has been heavily engaged in large political rallies ahead of the General Elections scheduled for November 27, the ministry highlighted the increased risk of transmission. Officials noted that the upcoming election period and the Christmas season typically involve more interpersonal interactions, family gatherings, shopping and other activities that raise the likelihood of viral spread.

The epidemiology unit noted that while celebrations are important at the time, citizens are requested to be more vigilant as they are at risk of contracting the viral infection that is transmitted from person to person.

The Ministry of Health and the Environment has encouraged citizens to take preventive measures against the viral respiratory infections, when heading out in public in order to protect themselves along with their family members.

The ministry advised citizens to wear a mask when stepping out in crowded areas, to avoid contracting the respiratory infection that includes the flu, common cold, and the various subtypes of influenza.

They further advised citizens to seek medical attention when they have the flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, etc. and avoid going out when they have the symptoms in order to also protect other citizens.

Furthermore, citizens have been advised to maintain proper hand hygiene especially through the washing of the hands with running water or if in the absence of water, the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer after any interactions.

The ministry emphasizes that keeping viral infections low during the holiday season is not only the government's job but it requires collective effort from all citizens in ensuring that precautions such as disinfecting surfaces, wearing masks and limiting interactions are taken in order to have a more healthy and enjoyable holiday.