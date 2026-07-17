Passengers stranded after BA cancels Saint Lucia-Guyana flight amid mechanical issue

Flight BA2155 was cancelled after engineers identified a mechanical issue during pre-departure checks, leaving dozens of passengers stranded overnight in Saint Lucia as British Airways arranged alternative travel.

Dozens of passengers were left stranded on Thursday after British Airways cancelled its flight from Saint Lucia to Guyana following a mechanical issue with the aircraft.

The affected service, Flight BA2155, was scheduled to leave Saint Lucia for Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown. However, the aircraft remained on the ground for over 6 hours after engineering staff assessed the problem.

Hours after the delay, British Airways cancelled the flight due to safety concerns and started making alternative travel plans for affected passengers.

Several Guyanese passengers were among the affected. Many were expected to remain overnight in Saint Lucia before traveling on a replacement flight to depart around midday on Friday. The airline advised the passengers to stay updated on the revised travel schedule via the British Airways official website.

The cancellation also disrupted service at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, where relatives and passengers were waiting for the flight from Saint Lucia. The airport’s schedule was affected as the inbound flight did not arrive as planned.

British Airways has not yet released details of the specific mechanical issue but said that passenger safety is their top priority. The aircraft was grounded until the issue could be assessed and resolved.

The Saint Lucia-Guyana service is a part of British Airways’ Caribbean network that connects passengers traveling between the Eastern Caribbean, Guyana, and the United Kingdom.

While technical issues causing delays are uncommon, airlines may cancel flights when maintenance concerns arise to ensure that the aircraft meets safety standards before departure.

People are praising the airline’s quick response on social media. One individual said, “Its better for an aircraft to have a mechanical problem on the ground than in the air,” while another stated, “They better be thankful they're still safe & sound on solid ground and stop rush the ppl dem...look how many planes been falling out the skies these last few days...tek delay and a safe plane yea.”