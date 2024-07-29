St Kitts Farmer enjoys crop productivity, contributes to 25 by 25 agenda

A farmer who received Government assistance under the 25 by 25 agenda said that his crop production has been significantly boosted, allowing him to increase yields.

St. Kitts and Nevis: A farmer who received Government assistance under the 25 by 25 agenda said that his crop production has been significantly boosted, allowing him to increase yields.

The update was shared by the Agriculture Ministry of St. Kitts and Nevis where the testament by one of the crop farmers named, Evan Daniel directs of the developmental state 25 by 25 agenda.

The Agriculture Department provided the farmer with the assistance in the form of seedlings and drip line which resulted positively, bringing the fruitful results. Such an outcome leads towards food security with the extensive crop production within the country.

25 by 25 initiative leading St. Kitts and Nevis towards its Food Mecca Status

St. Kitts and Nevis is making rapid growth towards achieving the milestone by becoming the Food Mecca of the Leeward Islands. Significantly, the 25 by 25 initiative greatly contributed towards it.

Food Mecca generally refers to the area with the variety of food, highlighting the variety of food within the area. And, the initiative is boosting the variety of own grown crops, highlighting the boost in the local economy.

The agenda focuses on the vision of enhancing food security and promoting sustainability which would impact the aspects of the food supply chain. This may include one in all from meats and crops in agriculture to aquaculture and fisheries.

While the insights to the agenda were outlined, the prime objective highlighted is the reduction in the food import bills by 25% by 2025. Stating the statistical data with the annual food import bill reduction of $140-million, leading towards the overall reduction of $35 million.

This casts light on the nation’s idea of heading towards self-sufficiency, where it as well is making significant strides in transforming local food production. Self- resilience by these projects of the robust and resilient agriculture sector.

This would take the country to the heights and foster its recognition at the global level. The support being provided by the Agriculture Department and the Ministry is speaking in itself to fulfilling what was said.

Through the 25 by 25 agenda, St Kitts and Nevis is on the way for agricultural revolution and transformation where the Agriculture Minister, Samal Duggins is strategically stepping towards the success of an initiative.