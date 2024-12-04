PM Terrance Drew calls for collaborative efforts to deal with natural calamities at CDM13

Dr. Drew said the government’s national disaster plan now included that's pose by fire cyber security risk and pandemics.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, has called for collaborative efforts to deal with natural calamities which impact the Caribbean Islands.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of the 13th Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM13), held under the theme “Road to Resilience – Checkpoint 2024: Levelling Up for a Dynamic Future,” he said Caribbean islands were most vulnerable to natural disasters like hurricanes earthquakes and even the rising sea levels.

In face of these challenges the islands should increase collaborative efforts in the face of natural calamities.

“Even as the Caribbean was most susceptible to such calamities, but this does not mean that the governments here were helpless. With a collective determination, we can meet these challenges and convert our weaknesses into strengths,” he said.

He said earlier hurricanes such as Georges, Irma, and Maria had whose several challenges in the Caribbean Nations and during these times neighboring islands like Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines showed solidarity with each other.

Dr. Drew said the government’s national disaster plan now included that's pose by fire cyber security risk and pandemics.

He said that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and its Nevis counterpart, the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), were working in close coordination to respond and initiate recovery efforts in the face of any natural disasters.

The St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister also lauded the Early Warning System (EWS), which deploys advanced technologies like Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and real-time data analysis to ensure effective forecasting of any natural disasters.

Dr. Drew noted that flood defenses, energy-efficient buildings, and disaster-resistant structures were now helping the people meet today’s needs while preparing for tomorrow’s challenges pose by any natural disasters.

The prime minister called for greater regional cooperation amongst the Caribbean nations. He also lauded organizations like the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) for their role in the face of a disaster and said information-sharing and public awareness campaigns could help in dealing with natural disasters in a more efficient manner.

He also advocated that Caribbean islands should come together to raise their voices seeking more climate financing. This, he said, will ensure that nations that were responsible for climate change support those nations which were facing the challenges posed by climate change.

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the CDM13 would lead to solutions for Caribbean in face of natural calamities.