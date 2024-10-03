PM Drew secures scholarships and strengthens ties with Southern University in Louisiana

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew conducted a fruitful visit to Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, where he was able to negotiate more educational opportunities for the people of St Kitts and Nevis in terms of full and partial scholarships.



PM Drew said that the aim of this visit is to provide affordable educational opportunities so that the citizens are well prepared to meet the challenges of the 21st century and create pathways towards success.



He also expressed his gratitude to Dr. Hadiya Claxton, Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations, and the leadership of Southern University for this excellent collaboration with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.



Following his meeting with the university leadership, PM Drew was led on a comprehensive tour of the Southern University campus, showcasing various departments and facilities. He was also taken on tour of the Southern University's Art Museum giving him a glimpse of the community's rich history and culture.



The Prime Minister also attended a luncheon at Southern University, after which he was interviewed by Louisiana Public Broadcasting about the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and its expanding relationship with the university.



As part of his tour of Southern University, Prime Minister Dr. Drew was taken to the Department of Human Sciences that offers a B.S. degree in Family and Consumer Sciences, with three concentrations - Fashion Merchandising and Design, Child and Family Studies Programs, and Human Nutrition and Food.





He continued his efforts to advance agricultural development by touring Southern University and A&M College's Agricultural Research and Extension Center.



This visit was part of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening ties with international institutions that can bring strategic value to St. Kitts and Nevis.



During the tour, Prime Minister Dr. Drew, accompanied by Chancellor Dr. Orlando McMeans and other key academics, examined Southern University's innovations in areas such as horticulture, livestock management, agricultural sustainability, crop enhancement, and medicinal plant research.