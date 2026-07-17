Nevisian artist Vaughn Anslyn featured on WINAIR's inflight magazine cover

St. Kitts and Nevis: Nevisian artist Vaughn Anslyn has achieved another milestone in his career as his work has been selected for the latest edition of WINAIR’s Inflight Magazine. The July-December 2026 issue also includes a three-page feature named “Painting the Spirit of Nevis,” which details his art history, creative thinking, and impact of his work on St. Kitts and Nevis.

The cover features one of Anslyn's signature artworks that shows his bold use of colors, detailed patterns, and strong Caribbean theme. It also explores how the people, culture, wildlife, and landscapes of Nevis continue to inspire his paintings and murals.

“Nevis is a beautiful place. Everywhere I look, the island feels like a postcard. But it goes much further than landscapes and seascapes. The marine life, the birds, goats, donkeys and monkeys are all willing subjects. Then there is the history. Sugar plantation ruins dot the island, making me feel a deep responsibility to preserve this history,” said the artist when asked about his artistic vision.

Anslyn’s work includes large-scale public murals, wildlife paintings, portraits, sculptures, and community art projects. His work can be found in St. Kitts and Nevis and are also exhibited across the world, including London, Miami, New York and Dubai.

The WINAIR feature comes at a time of increasing international success for the artist. Earlier this year, one of his works, "Mosaic - A Woman of Power in an Everyday World" was chosen to be the official poster for the Organization of American States’ IX Inter-American Week for People of African Descent. It is now a part of the Art Museum of the Americas in Washington, D.C.

I am so proud so see my art on the cover of WINAIR magazine as well as a 3 page article inside. Thank you so much, said Vaughn Anslyn on his Facebook account.

This is a proud achievement for both the artist and the Federation, as it promotes St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean in the international spotlight.